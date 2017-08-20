Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals The Reason She & Tyga Broke Up & Admits They’ll ‘Always Have A Bond’

For the first time, we have the details straight from Kylie Jenner herself about why she and Tyga split! So did they really have a huge fight?

Kylie Jenner, 20, says she wants to live on a farm and have chickens and raise a family, but first, she has to deal with real life. Here’s what went down in the Aug. 20 episode of Life of Kylie!

Kylie and her BFF Jordyn Woods, 19, make the mistake of looking at Twitter, and after seeing the crazy headlines, Kylie comes clean about her breakup with Tyga, 27. “There was absolutely nothing wrong with me and T. We’ll always have a bond,” Kylie confesses. “There was no crazy fight. We decided, well, I decided, that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me, when he’s really not that type of person.” Watch a clip of Kylie opening up below:

The girls head to the Coachella music festival, and they have an unexpected run-in with Tyga. “I personally don’t think it’s easy to just act like nothing ever happened,” Jordyn says of the encounter, hinting that she thinks Kylie and Tyga still love each other, and might eventually find a way to be together one day!

Kylie appears to be a little shaken from running into Tyga, and Caitlyn Jenner, 67, stops by to see what’s up. Kylie admits that she’s feeling down because her life is being “blasted on the Internet” as usual.

Finally, Kylie considers buying a farm where she can raise her kids. She and her crew look at a place, and she runs around excitedly. “That would be a dream,” she says. But she doesn’t buy this time!

