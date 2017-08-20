Kim Kardashian Pleads With Kanye West Not To Let JAY-Z’s Interview Disses Set Him Off

Please, Kanye West, just let it go. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kim Kardashian is begging her husband to ignore JAY-Z’s tell-all interview to avoid another health crisis.

Is Kanye West, 40, a ticking time bomb? Kim Kardashian, 36, is worried sick that the JAY-Z interview might set him off. Ergo, send his health into another downward spiral. The mother-of-two “is urging Kanye to not let his nemesis rile him up,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks that’s exactly what he wants — to goad Kanye into coming out with some crazy rant. Kim’s trying to persuade Kanye to see the big picture and not sweat the small stuff. As far as she’s concerned, Kanye needs to focus on the Tidal dispute, and hit JAY where it really hurts — financially and professionally.”

JAY’s interview dropped tons of bombshells on his feud with the “Famous” rapper. We’ve honestly never heard the Roc-A-Fella founder talk so candidly about the sensitive subject. He revealed that the beef reached new heights when Kanye dissed Beyonce during a concert in Seattle, slamming her for allegedly never calling Kim after the Paris robbery. The interview wasn’t all negative, though. JAY referred to Kanye as his “brother” multiple times and sounded hopeful that their friendship could go back to the way it was.”

Heck, for all we know, the hip-hop stars could be BFFs again. Apparently the two are working on a top-secret project together. “They’re going to drop some surprise project on everybody. They’re recording it now,” a source told Page Six. “Nobody knows what it is or what it sounds like. There are no professionals in the room. It’s just [Kid] Cudi, Kanye and the engineer.” Maybe Kim has nothing to worry about if this reporting is accurate.

