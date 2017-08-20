Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Insanely Toned Six-Pack Abs In The Mirror — See Body Transformation

Abs-olutely perfect! Khloe Kardashian is giving us major body envy after flaunting her insane six-pack in sexy workout gear. Seriously, her body transformation is worth checking out!

DAMN GINA. Once dubbed the “ugly duckling” of her family, it’s safe to say that Khloe Kardashian, 33, has transformed into a swan. The reality star’s weight loss mission started as a way to cope with heartbreak following the Lamar Odom divorce, but the term “revenge body” seems a little inappropriate now that she’s happily dating fellow basketballer Tristan Thompson. Fans are going crazy over this new picture of the Good American designer. Her abs are on FLEEK and no woman out there can compete with Khloe’s flawless hour-glass figure. “I Love Myself A Mirror Selfie,” she captioned the post — and I think we can all agree with that.

How much weight has Khloe lost since the beginning? Well, she went from a size 12 to a size 4 (in her words). “When I used to shop at high-end boutiques for jeans with my sisters, they would ask for waist size 28 or 26,” she told Grazia. “I would ask for a 31 and the sales assistants would look at me, make this hissing sound and reply, ‘We don’t carry that size here.’ It made me feel so embarrassed and ashamed that for a long time in my life I didn’t wear denim. It does scar. I’ve held on to those words for so long.”

If you’re new to this whole “revenge body” thing and have no idea where to start, let KoKo be your guide. After all, looking hot is the BEST revenge against at ex. Here are Khloe’s 4 tips on how to lose a few pounds — and fast! For starters, don’t believe the “fat free” labels. Most of the time it’s a complete lie, which should totally be a crime against humanity. It’s also beneficial to change up your workout routine, say no to artificial sweeteners, and…now this may be hard to hear…put DOWN the beer bottles! Actually, give up all alcohol!

