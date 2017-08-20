Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Parrish Slams His Ex Toreii For Playing The ‘Victim’ In Divorce

Tell us how you really feel, Eniko Parrish. Kevin Hart’s wife totally ripped his ex Toreii a new one on Instagram, slamming her for playing the ‘victim’ in their failed marriage! Yikes!

Don’t believe everything you hear. That’s what Eniko Parrish, 33, wants her fans to know in regards to her husband’s first marriage. Toreii Hart might not be telling the whole truth about what happened with Kevin Hart, 38, whose current wife is SICK of listening to the hurtful rumors. Taking to Instagram on Aug. 20, Eniko set a curious fan straight. “Their marriage was broken way before I came in the picture,” she began. “They were separated, living in separate homes. I was never a secret. She knew that as well. Don’t believe the hype.” The fan later apologized via social media for assuming Eniko was some kind of home wrecker.

“It’s no problem at all,” Eniko replied, “I’m basically immune to it now. Those rumors were spread from her years ago because she wanted to play the victim and not own up to her wrong doings as well. Singled me out as the mistress because we stuck…knowing damn well there was other women during their marriage. But I never wrecked any home. That was never the case and people ran with it. Only WE know how it really went down.” SHOTS FIRED.

Not trying to take sides here, but Torrei appears to be doing just fine without Kevin. The comedian’s ex is basically Hollywood’s newest breakout star following her amazing haircare line. “My new haircare line Heavenly Hart was inspired by and named after my daughter. Heaven is her first name, her middle name is Leigh and then, of course, Hart,” she told Essence. “So, it actually came from her. With me being a mom and having a daughter, who’s not only a black daughter, but she’s a chocolate girl, too.” Aww that’s so sweet! Hopefully Eniko’s comment doesn’t deter from Torrei’s business.

