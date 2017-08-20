Kailyn Lowry Shares Sweet Breastfeeding Pic 3 Weeks After Giving Birth To Third Son

Here is a picture of Kailyn Lowry breastfeeding her newborn son. It’s not gross or inappropriate as sone online haters like to say. It’s beautiful and the most natural thing in the world.

Parenting pro! As a mother of three young boys, Kailyn Lowry, 25, has got this mothering thing covered! The Teen Mom 2 star shared what will hopefully not become a controversial picture of herself breastfeeding her newborn son via Instagram. For some strange reason, photos of women breastfeeding their children garners such negative reactions from some people. Hateful words like “gross” or “slutty” have been used to describe the most natural thing in the world. We’re praying that’s not the case for Kailyn. The mother-of-three looked so pretty giving her son, who still doesn’t have a name, lunch on Aug. 20. She curled her hair and kept it casual in black tights and a loose shirt.

If you’re wondering about the father, Chris Lopez, he sadly might not be in the picture that much. His flaky back-and-forth behavior drives Kailyn crazy and she’s no longer in the forgiving mood. “Kailyn’s relationship with Chris has been like a rollercoaster—full of ups and downs and unexpected turns,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “After he showed up for the delivery, and drove them home from the hospital, Kailyn thought there was going to be a good chance he would actually be in his son’s life.”

Poor Kailyn really did have high hopes in the beginning that Chris would eventually come to his senses and man-up. “Every child deserves their dad,” she told Radar Online during a post-birth interview. “I’m hopeful. I’m positive he’ll be around.” Awww! Our hearts go out to her. It can’t be easy raising three young children, but at this point in her life, we have no doubt that the blonde beauty can raise them without Chris and ex-ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin around.

