John Cena Defeats Baron Corbin At WWE SummerSlam In a Hard-Hitting Match

What better way to kick off SummerSlam than with John Cena? He battled ‘The Lone Wolf’ Baron Corbin at the start of WWE’s ‘Biggest Party of the Summer,’ and at the end, John’s hand was raised in victory!

There wasn’t a title on the line. It wasn’t a “Loser Leaves Town” match, or a “Hair Vs. Hair” fight. The battle between John Cena, 40, and Baron Corbin, 32, at SummerSlam was all about pride and personal vengeance. “The Lone Wolf” faced the man dubbed “The Face That Runs The Place” in the middle of the ring, and what followed was what Jim Ross, 65, would call a “slobberknocker.” Baron connected with a vicious chokeslam-backbreaker, driving John’s back into Corbin’s knee. From there, it looked as if Baron was going to get a bit of vengeance on Cena.

Except – it’s never wise to count Cena out. When Baron went for a top-rope move, John countered it into a tornado DDT. While Baron attempted to rally, John was just one step ahead of him. A devastating lariat nearly took off Baron’s head, and one Attitude Adjustment later, John was given the win!

This match came about, surprising enough, over Baron’s beef with Shinsuke Nakamura, 37. Baron attacked Shinsuke at the beginning of the Money In The Bank match at – well, duh – Money In The Bank. Baron would actually claim the magic MITB briefcase, but his feud with Shinsuke would continue onto Battleground. Shinsuke would walk out with a win, but only after Baron lost via disqualification, thanks to a deliberate low-blow. After icing his crotch, Shinsuke defeated John for the right to battle Jinder Mahal, 31, for the WWE Championship. At the end of that No. 1 contender match, Baron attacked Shinsuke, but Cena came to Nakamura’s aid to deliver an Attitude Adjustment on Baron through a table.

Baron tried to get vengeance on Cena by interfering in John’s non-title match against Jinder on Aug. 16. After causing a disqualification, “The Lone Wolf” tried to cash in his title on Jinder. Cena, thinking “turnabout is fair play,” interfered in Baron’s match, distracting Corbin long enough to give Jinder a chance to win. “The Modern Day Maharaja” rolled up Baron for the 1-2-3. Yes, Baron became just the third man in WWE history to unsuccessfully cash-in the MITB contract.

Strangely enough, John entered the Barclays Center on a kind of a losing streak. Out of the past 13 SummerSlams, John has only won at four of them (going over Booker T, 52, in 2004, defeating Chris Jericho, 46, in 2005, beating Randy Orton, 37, in 2007 and leading Team Cena over Team Nexus in 2010.) John was actually on a six-match losing streak, having fallen to AJ Styles, 40, Seth Rollins, 31, Brock Lesnar, 40, Daniel Bryan, and CM Punk, 38 (in both 2011 and 2012) according to Cageside Seats. Consider the streak broken!

