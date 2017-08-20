Jinder Mahal Cheats To Defeat Shinsuke Nakamura At SummerSlam & Retain WWE Title

Did that happen? The ‘Modren Day Maharaja’ Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam. Thanks to some distraction by the Singh Brothers, Jinder remains the WWE champion!

The WWE Universe is complete in shock right now. Shinsuke Nakamura – one of the most charismatic wrestlers in the WWE — faced the Jinder Mahal, 31, for the WWE World Heavyweight championship at SummerSlam. With the Singh Brothers – Sunil, 32, and Samir, 29 – by his side, the “Modern Day Maharaja” looked to deny the “King of Strong Style” his destiny of becoming the first recognized Japanese WWE world champion. Most of the WWE Universe – and everyone in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York – expected Shinsuke to win. That did not happen!

Jinder attempted to grind away at Shinsuke, wearing down his opponent with a variety of power moves. Shinsuke attempted to connect with the Kinshasa knee striker, but Jinder moved out of the way, driving Nakamura’s knee into the turnbuckle. Though it looked as if Shinsuke was about to win, having nailed a Kinshasa to the back of Jinder’s head, it wasn’t his night. The Singhs came in, distracting Shinsuke long enough for Jinder to connect with the Khallas slam. One 3-count later, and Jinder won!

Technically, the legendary Antonio Inoki, 74, defeated Bob Backlund, 68, for the WWE (then WWF) world title on Nov. 30, 1979. Bob got his rematch on Dec. 6, which was ruled a no-contest when Tiger Jeet Singh, 73, interfered. Antonio vacated the title, handing it back to Backlund, but the title reign has never been officially recognized by the WWF/WWE. Antonio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010.

However, there’s no question about Jinder Mahal’s place in WWE history. Jinder became the first wrestler of Indian descent to win the WWE title. Jinder defeated Randy Orton, 37, at Backlash to win the title and defended it successfully against “The Viper” at Money In The Bank and Battleground. Though, Jinder had helped. The Singh brothers ran interference at both matches and, during the Punjabi Prison match at Battleground, The Great Khali, 44, returned to help Jinder win.

Leading up to this match, Shinsuke had his hands full with Baron Corbin, 32. “The Lone Wolf” was a thorn in Shinsuke’s side, attacking “The King Of Strong Style” at the start of the Money In The Bank match, a match Baron would win. Shinsuke was awarded a victory over Baron at Battleground when Corbin kicked Shinsuke in the crotch. OUCH.

Despite this, Shinsuke was able to win a title shot after defeating John Cena, 40. Speaking of Cena, he was instrumental in costing Baron a shot at the WWE title. As Cena was facing Jinder on the Aug. 15 episode of SmackDown, Corbin looked to cash in his Money In The Bank contract. Cena distracted Baron long enough for Jinder to roll up Baron for the win. Baron became the third person in WWE history to unsuccessfully cash in the MITB contract. Baron lost to Cena at SummerSlam, something he has in common with Shinsuke.

