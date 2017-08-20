Jerry Lewis Dead At 91: Iconic Comedian & Original ‘Nutty Professor’ Dies

This is absolutely devastating. Comedy legend Jerry Lewis died at the age of 91 this morning, Aug. 20, at his home in Las Vegas. The world is going to be just a little bit darker now that the original ‘Nutty Professor’ star is no longer with us.

Comedic genius Jerry Lewis has died at the age of 91. He passed away at 9:15 a.m. today, Aug. 20, at his home in Las Vegas,according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes. Jerry wowed fans of all ages for decades with his hilarious acts, including his performance in the original Nutty Professor. Amid the news of the icon’s death, illusionist Penn Jillette tweeted, “Jerry Lewis just died. When I met him, I fell apart, just sobbed. I guess it’s time for that again.” We all feel the exact same way.

Jerry was truly one of Hollywood’s greatest stars. The comedian and film director, who helped create some of the most memorable movies in the history of film – including The King of Comedy, The Bellboy and more. His cause of death is currently unknown, though he suffered from several health issues in recent years. In 1983, Jerry underwent open-heart surgery and had surgery for prostate cancer just nine years later. In 2006 he had a heart attack and had struggled with pulmonary fibrosis for several years. He is now survived by his wife, SanDee Pitnick and his six sons and one daughter.

The legend first gained notoriety as part of a comedy act with singer, Dean Martin in the 1940s. The two notoriously took the stage at various Hollywood nightclubs and then on the air of radio programs making audiences laugh with their hysterical routines.

HollywoodLifers, leave your condolences for Jerry’s family and friends below.