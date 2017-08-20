Jake Paul Slams Assault Claims To Stadium Of Screaming Fans: I Will Rise ‘No Matter What’

Jake Paul certainly didn’t seem phased after being accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend, Alissa Violet. During an Aug. 19 concert, the YouTube star said he will overcome ‘adversity,’ and that no one can stop him!

While Jake Paul, 20, didn’t mention FaZE Banks, 25, or Alissa Violet, 21, by name while hosting the Show Of The Summer concert in Hershey, Pennsylvania, he seemed to send a message to them, especially after they accused the YouTube star of assaulting her. “Who out there works hard?” he asked the massive horde of “Jake Paulers” gathered to see him. “See guys, I have this saying, ‘It’s every day, bro.’ It’s about becoming better every single day. Now raise your hand if you’ve ever feel hopeless or you don’t think there’s going to be a better day.”

“Guys, I am here to tell you that you will always shine through. You will always make it. That there’s always something positive, to be proud of, no matter what people are saying about you.” After trying to get a “twelve million” chant – more on that later – Jake turned to the camera and delivered a more aggressive message to anyone watching. “In the face of adversity, I rise like a titan. Don’t stop me. You can’t stop me.”

I'm the face of adversity… pic.twitter.com/G6oek4bSci — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 20, 2017

Interesting. FaZE and Alissa accused Jake of abusing her in response to Jake’s allegations that FaZE assaulting Paul’s assistant Meg at a nightclub in Los Angeles. During the 30-minute video, Alissa claimed that Jake “did assault me a few times.” She accuses Jake of spitting in her face, pushing her very hard into a pricker bush (which left scars on her arm from cuts she got from the thorns) and that he once he “dragged me down the f*cking stairs.”

After all this drama went down, FaZe went on Twitter to let fans know he and Jake were going to settle the drama offline. “Jake reached out through text and we’re [going to] handle it in person, offline from here on out. Gotta be an adult about this. Sh*t is very serious. All I care about is my name being cleared and proving that these accusations are false,” he said. “I’m not in the business of ruining loves or f*cking up anyone’s channel. This has all just been my reaction to the accusations.”

While Jake says he will “rise” over any adversity, his subscriber number seems to have dipped. The former Bizaardvark star’s YouTube channel crossed the 10-million subscriber mark on Aug. 19 – only to see a massive amount of people unsubscribe as a way to troll Jake. There’s a tracker of his subscriber number (as of time of publication, he had 9.88 million.) Considering that “twelve million” chant at his concert was about “getting twelve million subscribers in twelve months,” Jake better get his story straight.

