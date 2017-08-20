Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik: 10 Times They’ve Gushed Over Each Other & Made Us Swoon

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are head over heels in love with each other. They’re constantly showing the world how much they love each other with sweet messages. Take a look at some of the best!

Gigi Hadid, 22, and Zayn Malik, 24, just adore one another. Unlike a lot of Hollywood couples, Gigi and Zayn are very open about their love for each other. They can’t resist posting adorable pictures and messages on social media that will make your heart melt. Most recently, Gigi posted an adorable Instagram photo of her man feeding a horse. The moment was too cute not to gush over. She captioned the Insta, “Heaven is a place on earth.” Could these two be any sweeter?!

When Gigi turned 22 in April 2017, Zayn posted a photo of himself kissing his love. Gigi looked so happy and content. He wrote, “Happy birthday to my everything.” Okay, now we’re crying. Zayn is just so sweet! Gigi also posted an adorable Instagram photo of her and Zayn that day and captioned it with just a hearts emoji.

Gigi has never been shy broadcasting how she feels about Zayn. She took a photo of Zayn for her Instagram Story in Feb. 2017 and wrote, “Love of my life.” Yes, Gigi admitted to the world that Zayn is the love of her life! These two just need to go on and get married. They’re too freakin’ perfect!

As much as Gigi gushes about Zayn, he does it just as much. In March 2016, the “Pillowtalk” singer tweeted a sexy photo of Gigi wearing a hot black dress and flaunting some sideboob. He wrote, “Saw your face and got inspired.” We’re going to need to take a minute to breathe. Seriously, Zayn is the ultimate dreamboat! He loves Gigi so much! There’s really nothing hotter than a guy who is head over heels!

