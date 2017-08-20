The ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale promo is INTENSE. But we have one very important question: where is Daenerys? She’s missing in the preview!

Everyone’s headed to King’s Landing in the season 7 finale of Game of Thrones, but Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is nowhere to be found. Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Jorah (Iain Glen), Theon (Alfie Allen), Davos (Liam Cunningham), Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), and Podrick (Daniel Portman) are all seen arriving in King’s Landing for a meeting with Cersei (Lena Headey). Daenerys is not with them. Is she going to make her grand entrance on Drogon? Did Tyrion convince her to stay behind? We have so many questions!

Jon Snow has called the meeting to prove to Cersei that the threat of the Night King is here. The Night King, the White Walkers, and the wights are coming. It’s only a matter of time. “There’s only one war that matters,” Jon Snow says in the trailer. “And it is here.” They all need to band together if they’re going to have a chance at beating the Night King.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Sansa (Sophie Turner) is standing alone at Winterfell. Where is Arya (Maisie Williams)? What about Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen)? The tension at Winterfell is at an all-time high, and we have a bad feeling someone is not going to make it out alive. Hopefully, it’s Littlefinger. The guy has got to go. The Game of Thrones season 7 finale airs Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The finale will be the show’s longest episode ever at 82 minutes.

