‘Game Of Thrones’: Arya Threatened To Kill Sansa & We’re Not OK

The Stark sisters are not in a good place after the Aug. 20 episode of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Arya threatened to kill Sansa after discovering the note that Littlefinger planted to rip them apart.

The tension between Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) has reached an all-time high. After Arya finds the letter that Sansa was forced write to Robb (Richard Madden) back in season one, her attitude towards her sister completely changes. Arya’s fury over Sansa asking her brother to swear his loyalty to Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) boils over, and she even threatens her sister’s life. When Sansa starts asking questions about Arya’s faces, Arya tells her sister that things didn’t “turn out so well for the last person who asked me questions.”

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Arya starts talking about how they both wanted to be other people when they were younger. Arya wanted to be a knight, Sansa wanted to be a queen. “The world doesn’t just let girls decide what they’re going to be,” Arya says. “But I can now. With the faces, I can choose. I can become someone else. Speak in their voice. Live in their skin. I could even become you.” Arya, come on. There’s no need to threaten your sister over a stupid letter.

Arya grabs Littlefinger’s (Aidan Gillen) blade, acting as if she’s going to make a move. “I wonder what it would feel like to wear those pretty dresses. To be the Lady of Winterfell. All I’d need to find out is your face,” she tells Sansa, who is terrified. Arya hands the blade to her sister and walks out.

There are so many questions that need to be answered regarding this scene. Is Arya just taunting Sansa? Is she trying to see if her sister will turn her back on her family? Arya is good at playing games. She could very well be testing her sister. Arya is well aware that Littlefinger has some type of power over Sansa, and you can tell she wants to know whether Sansa will choose her family or Littlefinger.

You have to remember, these sisters haven’t seen each other in years. Ultimately, they don’t know each other at all. Since season one, Sansa has married two enemies of House Stark. She was forced into those marriages, but Arya doesn’t know that. For all she knows, Sansa could have wanted to marry Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Ramsay (Iwan Rheon). This turmoil between Sansa and Arya is all Littlefinger’s doing. Let’s hope they both realize what he’s up to and get rid of him. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

