17 Sexy Pics Of Kit Harington & More ‘Game Of Thrones’ Hunks In Real Life

These ‘Game of Thrones’ stars are just as sexy in real life as they are on TV! From Kit Harington to Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, these pictures of the ‘GoT’ hotties will make you swoon!

It’s hard to imagine the hunks on Game of Thrones just living their normal lives in the real world. To us, they’re Jon Snow, Jaime Lannister, Grey Worm, and the other characters we’ve come to know and love over the course of 7 seasons. While you may think they’re at their sexiest on the show, you know nothing. These actors take sexy to a whole new level in real life. Needless to say, we’re constantly swooning.

Kit Harington, 30, is just one fine man. He’s downright sexy as Jon Snow, but Kit can clean up very nicely in real life. The British hunk looked like a total gentleman in a suit during his cover shoot for Esquire’s June/July 2017 issue. As always, Kit’s rocking his long and gorgeous locks of hair. He also made us swoon when he stepped out onto the red carpet with girlfriend and former co-star Rose Leslie, 30, at the Game of Thrones season 7 premiere. There’s nothing sexier than a guy in love.

But Kit’s not the only Game of Thrones hottie. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, 47, is downright dreamy. As we’ve all seen on the hit HBO show, Nikolaj’s chiseled jawline is one for the history books. Oh, and his ripped body is BEYOND HOT. Nikolaj is usually covered with armor when he’s playing Jaime Lannister, so to see him look sharp in a suit or rock tight pants is pretty incredible. Also, Nikolaj is constantly smiling! Jaime rarely cracks a smile since he’s constantly fighting for his life or trying to keep Cersei from unleashing hell on everyone.

Jacob Anderson, 27, is the polar opposite of his character Grey Worm. Jacob actually goes by the alias Raleigh Ritchie as a musician. Jacob is absolutely electric when he’s up on stage. Whew, he makes us swoon! Check out the rest of the Game of Thrones hotties like Joe Dempsie, 30, Daniel Portman, 25, and more in real life! Yes, we’ve included the actors whose characters may no longer be on the show!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is the hottest Game of Thrones hunk? Let us know!