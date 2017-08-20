‘Game Of Thrones’: Is Daenerys Going To Marry Jon Snow? — The Hints You May Have Missed

Are wedding bells about to ring on ‘Game of Thrones’? Daenerys and Jon Snow’s talk definitely made it seem like these two may be gearing up for a game-changing alliance by getting married!

We need to talk about that final scene between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) that went down during the Aug. 20 episode of Game of Thrones. Jon Snow wakes up on a Targaryen boat after being nearly killed by wights and Daenerys is sitting by his side. She’s heartbroken over the death of Viserion, but she’s not sorry she went beyond the Wall. She’s glad she saw the wights and the White Walkers first-hand. She now knows the true threat is what Jon has been saying all along: the Night King.

But what Daenerys says to Jon has me thinking that marriage could be in the works between these two. “The dragons are my children. They’re the only children I’ll ever have. Do you understand?” Daenerys says to Jon. Doesn’t this sound like she’s telling him that she’ll never give him a son, a.k.a. someone to continue the family line? If they got married, producing an heir is essential for the line of succession, something Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) reminded Daenerys of earlier in the episode.

“We are going to destroy the Night King and his army, and we’ll do it together,” Daenerys continues. There’s a reason Daenerys added that last part. You can tell Tyrion’s words are echoing her in head, as well as the ones she told Daario (Michiel Huisman) in season 6 when she left him behind. “The best way to make alliances is with marriage,” Daenerys told her lover. What better alliance to take on the Night King and Cersei (Lena Headey) than the King of the North, a man she’s grown to trust and care about.

I could be reaching here, but I sense this is a turning point between Jon and Daenerys. She needs to send a bold message to Cersei, and she needs to team up with someone who knows about the threat beyond the Wall. After Daenerys is done speaking, Jon finally admits that he’s willing to bend the knee. He’s been refusing for weeks. Jon has been adamant about not wanting the Iron Throne for himself. If Daenerys became Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, as her husband, Jon would have to bend the knee. Just like Prince Philip did when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned. Maybe Jon Snow and Daenerys are just making a verbal alliance right now, but you all know you want to see these two get married. (Even if they are related.) Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

