Christina Milian Flaunts Sideboob In Mesh Bikini — Is This The Sexiest Swimsuit Of The Summer?

Did Christina Milian just snatch the crown of ‘Sexiest Summer Swimsuit?’ She rocked some major sideboob while cranking up the heat on Miami Beach. Use your voice to pick – is this the best bikini of all?

Move aside, Bella Hadid, 20, Kylie Jenner, 20, Elizabeth Hurley, 52, or any other bikini babe. Christina Milian might have you all beat when it comes for the hottest look of the season. The 35-year-old host of SuperHuman made a huge splash on Miami Beach on Aug. 19, flaunting her sensational body while in a black-mesh bikini that showed off some massive side-boob. To say she had some deep cleavage would be an understatement, as she was practically inviting another nip-slip. Thankfully, everything stayed in place as she frolicked along the sand.

The “Drop It Low” hitmaker gave her fans an up-close and personal view of her outfit on her Instagram. For those who weren’t gazing at her incredible body, Christina also included an inspirational quote in the caption. “Tomorrow isn’t promised so I live in this very moment. Peace and Love, Always.. #TTU ❤ #everyday” Well, if living in the moment means rocking such a sexy outfit, clearly her fans are onboard with this philosophy.

The question remains: Is Christiana’s bikini the sexiest swimsuit of the summer? Liz Hurley seems like she would challenge Christina for that crown. The Royals star has been filling her own Instagram with some sizzling snaps of her in a bikini, as she models her Elizabeth Hurley Beach brand swimwear. Of course, sometimes she forgets part of the bikini, but who’s going to argue against a topless Elizabeth Hurley?

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and Bernice Burgos’s bikini game has also been on fire. While Bernice, 37, and Tiny will never be seen sharing a beach blanket together (considering Tiny’s husband, T.I. , 36, allegedly cheated on her with Ms. Burgos) these two have been treating fans to one smoldering pic after another. T.I. may have sung “Whatever You Like,” but what fans would like would be more shots of Tiny and Bernice, please.

Of course, when talking about bikinis, it would be a shame to not mention the Kardashians. Every member of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast has rocked the two-piece, from Kourtney Kardashian, 38, to Kendall Jenner, 21, to the woman whose selfies launched an empire, Kim Kardashian, 36. Though, Christina’s butt could give a Kardashian a run for her money. It could be close when it comes to which one of these sexy starlets has the bikini that reigns supreme.

Cast your vote, HollywoodLifers. Do you think that Christina’s mesh bikini and sideboob earned her the title of “Sexiest Swimwear Of The Summer?”