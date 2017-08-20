Selfie Tips From The Hottest Stars On Instagram: Kylie Jenner, J.Lo & More

Selfies are a complicated art. Some people think it’s easy to just snap a photo of yourself. But, that’s where they’re wrong. There’s lighting, angles, poses, and so much more that goes into it. Your favorite stars are dishing the selfie secrets!

Selfies have become a worldwide phenomenon. And, Hollywood’s hottest celebs have become some of the best educators in the photog game. Heck, Kim Kardashian, 36, released a book on the act of selfies. If that’s not an expert, we don’t know what is! And, we can’t forget about her little sis, the selfie master herself, Kylie Jenner, 19. So, whether you’re having trouble in the selfie department or you’re just looking to sharpen your skills, then we have you covered. We’ve dug up the best tips from stars like Jennifer Lopez, 48, Victoria’s Secret model, Candice Swanepoel, 28, and many more! Check out their tips below, and don’t forget to gush over every celeb selfie queen in our gallery above!

When it comes to taking the perfect selfie, there’s a few ground rules to get started. First, you have to be honest. Don’t be afraid to get a little candid with your selfies. Whether it’s a telling caption or a you’re even rocking a blemish with confidence, just be you! Second, food selfies are a thing. When you’re posing with your favorite dish, it’s double the pleasure for the viewer; a gorgeous snap and a tasty treat, OK! Third, don’t be afraid to let it all hang out, if that’s your style, of course. Hence, Bella Hadid, 20. The model isn’t shy about baring it all for the camera. So, if that’s how you like to roll, be our guest. Maybe start with a small dose of cleavage and see how your followers react. However, be conscious of appropriateness. And, lastly, expert selfie-takers never react to their environment. What does this mean? Well, for example, if you’re in the midst of snapping the perfect selfie and someone in the room screams or slams a door, just keep on snapping and don’t react. It’s all about the concentration. So, let’s let the celebs speak!

1. Kim Kardashian — There’s three rules Kim has said she lives by when it comes to selfies: 1. Lighting, 2. angles, and 3. cropping. “If you don’t have a mirror in front of you to really figure out your pose and your angle, make sure that the lighting is amazing because you want to blow out everything that you don’t want to see and highlight the good things that you do,” she once explained in a T-Mobile commercial. Kim has also credited her light-up Lumeee phone case for providing some of the best light! As for her pose? — Kim has also confessed that her “perfect angle” is her chin pointed down, and the camera held slightly above her face. And, then she just poses and takes “300 photos.” While we wouldn’t take that seriously coming from anyone else; when it comes from Kim, it’s a completely accurate statistic. “A lot has to do with how your crop it,” she once told Jimmy Kimmel [as seen above]. “If you don’t like something on your body, you just crop it.” During her masterclass with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, Kim revealed that she uses a digital camera to snap some of her best selfies. “This is how it makes all of [my] pictures so flawless,” she explained. And, lastly, Kim wrote in her selfie book, Selfish, that she loves lighting in airplane bathrooms!

2. Miranda Kerr — The model takes selfies where she looks up at the camera as it “softens your features and is the best angle for the light,” she once said.

3. Kendall Jenner — The young star believes that lighting is a big thing. “If you’re not in the right light it just won’t work,” she confessed to Estee Lauder. “I’m not into using too many filters, either. I like to keep it pretty natural—or black and white is always cool. But above all, you have to know your face: everybody has their good side. And practice! Practice makes perfect.”

4. Kylie Jenner — “I take, like, 500 selfies to get one I like,” the 19-year-old once revealed. “Sometimes I regret putting one up if I find a better one later. I’m like damn, that’s a better photo, but that’s the only thing I regret.” Kylie even once snapped a photo in front of her open fridge, where she claimed it provided the best lighting.

5. Rosie Huntington Whitley — “You should flip the camera around so it faces you, that way you can see exactly what you look like,” she once dished, adding, “Then it’s all about the filter!”

6. Karlie Kloss — “Great light is key. You want to place the camera a bit higher than your face. I always like to blow a kiss!”

7. Jennifer Lopez — While holding her phone up high in front-facing camera mode [via Who What Wear], J.Lo likes to “turn around in a circle until you find the best lighting before taking your photo.”

8. Candice Swanepoel — “It’s all about the hair,” the model once said. “You have to make sure it’s messed up. Then purse your lips a bit and you’re done.”

9. Michelle Phan — “Put a piece of white paper under you,” she admitted to Byrdie. “This will bring more light under your chin area and brighten up your eyes and face.”

10. Bella Thorne — The actress isn’t into the common trends that most celebs do. But, hey, it’s Bella Thorne; she’s outspoken, and never follows the pack. She told Popsugar that she’s not interested in your shot-from-above “duck face” selfies. Instead, she prefers to snap her selfies from below because it captures her best look. She suggests looking down at the camera. Bella also likes to focus on things outside of her face because she likes the “blurry” effect. She suggests putting your chin out because it gives the tip of your nose a cute angle.

11. Rita Ora — The singer also admitted to Popsugar that “the key is to look up,” as she demonstrated to hold the phone above your face.

12. Last but certainly not least, Chrissy Tiegen — She simply told the site to just “own it,” no matter how you take a selfie.

HollywoodLifers, which selfie tip worked for you?