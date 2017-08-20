Carmelo Anthony Vows To Fix Marriage & ‘Get Back On Track’ With La La — She’s His Everything

It’s ‘do or die’ time for Carmelo Anthony. He regrets how he messed up his marriage with La La Anthony, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned he’s determined to get the woman he calls ‘his world’ back!

It’s been months since Carmelo Anthony, 33, and La La Anthony, 38, split admit reports that he cheated on her. During this time apart, Melo has taken a long look in the mirror and realized just how badly he screwed up. Instead of moping around, the New York Knicks star is ready to make things right. “He’s made it crystal clear to La La that he wants her back—she’s his world, his everything, and their split just cemented that even further for him,” a source close to La La EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Carmelo messed up, the fame went to his head, he started taking La La for granted, and that’s something he regrets more than anything.”

So, is it time for these two to reconcile and get back together? Not so fast. In addition to fixing his personal life, Melo needs to work out the kinks in his professional life, as he’s been at odds with the Knicks organization for a long time. “La La is giving Carmelo some space, while he figures out his next career move,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “which is proving pretty stressful. Once he’s sorted in his career once again, he has vowed to then work on his relationship. He is going to do all in his power to fix their marriage and get back on track.”

It seems that it’s easier to negotiate a new contract (or a trade to a better team) than it is to patch a fractured marriage. While Melo has his hands full with both love and basketball, La La is living her best life as her best self. “She’s “made it clear to Carmelo that she’s no push-over and that he needs to treat her with the love and respect she deserves,” the insider added. “Right now, she’s focusing on her son [Kiyan Anthony, 10], and on herself. She’s in the best shape that she’s ever been in, both physically and emotionally. She’s shown Carmelo that she can function really well without him, and that’s been a real wake-up call to him.”

Speaking of hot bods and wake-up calls, La La has set #RevengeBody goals for everyone. Thanks to changing her diet, hitting the gym and having a squad of friends – namely, the Kardashian sisters – cheering her on, she’s used this heartbreak to bust out her best bod. Melo has clearly been watching, as an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that he’s been left “sweating” by every picture his wife shares to social media. It’s not like Melo needed any more motivation to get his marriage back in order, but La La’s killer curves are showing him what he’ll lose if he doesn’t fix things ASAP.

