Carmella Teases Using Her Money In The Bank Contract At SummerSlam: ‘I Want To Make A Big Stink’

Will she or won’t see? As the WWE heads into SummerSlam, Carmella reveals to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY if she’ll cash in her Money In The Bank contract to become SmackDown’s new women’s champ!

She’s “Ms. Money In The Bank,” the first ever female WWE Superstar to win an “anytime, anywhere” contract. She could also be behind one of the biggest moments of SummerSlam 2017. As the WWE gets ready for “The Biggest Party of the Summer,” Carmella, 29, still has her MITB briefcase. Will she cash in on the winner of the match between Naomi, 29, and Natalya, 35, giving Carmella the advantage and a chance to walk out of SummerSlam as the new SmackDown women’s champion?

“You know my ideal situation – I don’t really have one,” Carmella EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com at a Total Divas event, as the new season comes out in the fall. “I just want to hold onto [the MITB contract] for as long as I possibly can and then catch the champion of their game, whether it is Naomi or whomever I will cash it on on. But I just really want to do it in a very unexpected way and a very big way.”

“Obviously I don’t do anything traditional and conventional so I want to make a big stink about it when it does happen!” Hmm. While cashing in on Natalya and Naomi in front of a packed Barclays Center in Brooklyn would be a “big stink,” perhaps since the WWE Universe is expecting her to do it, she’ll hold off? After all, she’s the only MITB holder left, since Baron Corbin, 32, unsuccessfully cashed in his MITB contract on Jinder Mahal, 31. Carmella might just send her storyline boyfriend James Ellsworth, 32, out to stir up the pot while she continues to bask in the glow of the briefcase?

After all, being the first ever “Ms. Money In The Bank” is a big deal to Carmella, who came to the WWE with no prior wrestling experience before signing with the sports entertainment juggernaut. It “just solidifies the last four years of hard work I have put in with the WWE,” she tells HollywoodLife.com. “I was with NXT for two and a half years. I was looked more like a manager more than a singles competitor. So for me, I really busted my butt and I really worked hard.”

“I was the very last draft pick in the WWE about one year ago,” she added, “so I went from ‘Ms. Irrelevant’ they call it and being the last draft pick to being the first ‘Ms. Two Time Undisputed Money In The Bank.’ So whatever goes down in my career I will still go down as the first ever in history. And I kind of did it in a controversial way too and people are always going to talk about that, so that is really cool for me!” Well, people would definitely be talking about her if she cashes in at SummerSlam. Fans better tune in at 7:00 PM ET to see what goes down.

