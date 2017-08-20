Brock Lesnar Barely Survives Brutal SummerSlam Match To Retain WWE Universal Title

What. A. Match. Brock Lesnar defended the WWE Universal title at SummerSlam, facing Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman. After all the chaos and carnage, Brock somehow retained his championship.

What a way to finish SummerSlam! The WWE Universe was on the edge of its collective seat as it watched Brock Lesnar, 40, defend his WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, 32, Samoa Joe, 28, and Braun Strowman, 33, in a Fatal 4-Way at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. With Brock’s advocate Paul Heyman, 51, watching, “The Beast” went to war with “The Big Dog,” The Monster Among Men” and “The Destroyer.” The match was, to no one’s surprise, a massive war full of unbelievable destruction. During this battle, Roman speared Brock through a barricade, right before Braun slammed Lesnar through a table — TWICE!

Brock was actually stretchered out of the match after Braun slammed a table across the champ. Braun continued to wreck devastation, using the steel steps as a weapon against Roman and Joe. With Brock seeking medical attention, the three other Superstars beat the living hell out of each other, but not for long. Brock returned to the match to face Braun, taking him to “Suplex City.” Despite taking so much abuse from three men, Brock was able to retain his title after catching Roman in a F5! Brock wins!

The odds were against Brock going into this match. While any one of his three opponents would have loved to say they were the one to slay “The Beast,” Brock didn’t have to be pinned (or be forced to submit) in order to lose the title. In fact, it’s this perceived “unfairness” that has Brock threatening to leave. Paul claimed there was a “conspiracy by WWE General Manager Kurt Angle [to] rip the Universal title off of my client, Brock Lesnar,” he said during the Aug. 14 episode of RAW. If Brock were to lose the title, he and Paul would leave the WWE.

“And if that is the case I assure you that you might as well lock this beast up in a cage,” he said, per Bloody Elbow. This was a not-so-subtle hint that Brock might return to fight in UFC. Jon Jones, 30, the three-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, called out Brock after knocking out Daniel Cormier, 38, at UFC 214. “Brock Lesnar. If you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weight 40-pounds less than you, meet me in the octagon.”

However, Brock still has to serve out the remaining six months on his suspension for a USADA drug-testing violation. As of July 19, Brock hadn’t re-entered the USADA drug-testing pool, according to UFC vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitzky, according to MMA Fighting. Brock’s contact with the WWE runs until April 2018, so if he were to “leave,” it would be in storyline only (unless he retired outright.) Brock is reportedly set to appear on the Aug. 21 edition of Raw, so it’ll be interesting to hear what he has to say after defeating three men in a single night.

