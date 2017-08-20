Mechie Grinds On Blac Chyna & Seductively Kisses Her Neck After Split Showdown

What split? It seems Blac Chyna and Mechie are VERY MUCH together based off this heavy make out session in the middle of a club. Get a room, you two!

Wait a minute, it was just the other week that reports speculated a Blac Chyna, 29, and Mechie, 24, breakup. Well, it looks like that was hella’ incorrect. The couple had quite the hot and heavy weekend, grinding up on each other and making out in the middle of a wild club. One lucky party goer caught the whole thing on video — watch below! Clearly these two just can’t keep their hands off each other. The video is so sexy, so scandalous, and so sizzling. At one point the R&B singer picks up Chyna by her booty and wraps her legs around his waist. If they were doing these kinds of moves in the bedroom, we’d say they were having insanely passionate sex!

This is very much a 180 from what fans believed was going on last week. Apparently the former stripper was sick of Mechie’s nonstop flirting with other girls and pulled the plug, mere days after he got her initials tattooed on him. Making matters even more confusing, Chyna was spotted leaving a club with new rumored love interest Mally Mall on Aug. 14. He reportedly had a smile on his face all night long while Chyna tried to keep a low profile. If there’s anyone who could know the truth, it’s Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Apparently the couple were partying at the same club that night.

We guess it really doesn’t matter what Khloe or Tristan saw, since this video with Mechie speaks for itself. Hopefully Rob Kardashian stays off the internet for a while and doesn’t see it. As you probably already know, the sock designer is feuding with his ex-fiancée over a million different things, especially custody of daughter Dream. But what else is new?

