No wonder she’s rich. At $300 bucks a pop, Beyonce’s ‘How To Make Lemonade’ coffee table book could earn her an additional fortune. Furious fans think the product is severely overpriced!

Correction — How To Make Lemonade actually costs $299.98 on Amazon. If Beyonce, 35, though those lousy two cents would make a difference in the market, she’s sadly mistaken. Even the most devoted fan is having MAJOR doubts about purchasing the limited edition coffee table, complete with 600-pages of never-before-seen photos from her concerts, music videos, photoshoots, and even personal pictures with JAY-Z and daughter Blue Ivy. Why are people hesitating to buy it? BECAUSE IT COSTS 300 HUNDRED FREAKIN’ DOLLARS. Sorry Bey, most of us don’t have that kind of money to throw around.

Of course, there are some superhumans in the world who can afford such a thing. How To Make Lemonade SOLD OUT on Amazon the same day it came out. Looks like Beyonce is going to make another fortune after all. But for us average Joes with our average-sized bank accounts, we’re just green with envy. “I tried to pretend to be unbothered when everyone was ordering the How To Make Lemonade box set but now I’m so desperate,” one Twitter user wrote. “This box set is an investment. Expect the complete set to be worth over $1000 by the end of the year, increasing annually,” another added.

The Lemonade album is great and all, but it’s missing a key component of the pop star’s life. Of course we’re talking about twins Rumi and Sir Carter. Technically Beyonce wasn’t even pregnant yet when her album dropped but we’d LOVE to see more pictures of her with her newborn babies! So far she’s only shared one on Instagram, but we can barely see their adorable faces!

When life gives you lemons but you don't know how to make lemonade pic.twitter.com/lZoOAV09nn — sami i guess (@SamiiHacker) August 17, 2017

Me seeing y'all with your How to make Lemonade box sets pic.twitter.com/Cfox7iQtjH — 🤴🏾 (@XINCHTRE) August 18, 2017

How i see people that bought the 'How to make lemonade' book… pic.twitter.com/a6x7OysvyN — BADGADODO (@Doriane_rsmd) August 17, 2017

