‘Game Of Thrones’: [Spoiler] Dies After Saving Jon Snow’s Life

A fan favorite saved Jon Snow’s life on the Aug. 20 episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ and lost his life in the process. Talk about the ultimate sacrifice! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Benjen Stark (Joseph Mawle) returned to Game of Thrones just in the knick of time to save Jon Snow from being killed by wights. Allow us to breakdown this epic scene. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is still surrounded by wights after being left beyond the Wall. Before he can make it back to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Drogon, Jon is thrown into the frozen sea by wights. Daenerys rides away to safety with Jorah (Iain Glen), Tormund (Kristofer Hivju), The Hound (Rory McCann), and Beric (Richard Dormer). An exhausted Jon manages to pull himself above the ice. Jon has accepted that he is about be killed by wights, but that’s not his destiny.

Benjen comes out of nowhere with a flaming ball-and-chain weapon, taking out wights in the most badass way. Jon is stunned to see his uncle Benjen right before his eyes. They haven’t seen each other since season one! Benjen grabs Jon and puts his nephew on his horse. Jon begs Benjen to come with him back to Eastwatch, but Benjen says there’s no time. Benjen sends an injured and freezing Jon on his way. Benjen readies his ball-and-chain for one last fight. Jon watches as his beloved uncle is killed by wights. Benjen was too good for this world.

Could Benjen have known about Jon Snow being the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark and felt compelled to make sure his nephew made it back to Eastwatch alive? It’s definitely possible. Jon is technically the rightful heir to the throne! Some fans believe that Ned told Benjen about Jon Snow’s real parents.

Last season, Benjen met up with Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and Meera (Ellie Kendrick). He revealed that a White Walker had stabbed him with a sword of ice. The Children of the Forest found Benjen and saved him from becoming a wight by stabbing in the heart with a shard of dragonglass. Will Benjen turn into a wight this time around? We may never know. Just let the man die in peace! Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, are you sad that Benjen is gone? Let us know!