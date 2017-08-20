Barcelona Vs Real Betis Live Stream: Watch La Liga Kick Off Its Season Online

Finally – La Liga is back! Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and FC Barcelona kick off the 2017-18 season on Aug. 20, taking on Real Betis at Camp Nou at 2:15 PM ET. It’s going to be great so soccer fans better not miss out!

Right now, Barcelona FC needs some good news. The Blaugrana is a bit “black and blue,” even the 2017-18 La Liga season hasn’t even started yet. Having lost last season’s title to Real Madrid after being eliminated from the Champions League by Juventus, things didn’t really end well for Barca. On top of all that, the team went through an embarrassing transfer, having Paris Saint-Germain waltz in and drop nearly a quarter-of-a-billion Euros for Neymar, 25. Barca lost a huge weapon in its arsenal. Hopefully, Lionel Messi, 30, and Luis Suarez, 30, should be able to lead the team to a painless win over Real Betis. Though, stranger upsets have happened. Soccer fans better tune in to see if a “post-Neymar” Barca still has its bite. Plus, a victory will help the city heal in the wake of the horrific terrorist attack that struck the city on Aug. 17. In memory of the victims, Barcelona will wear black armbands in this match, according to ESPN FC.

Though, soccer is a great way to life the spirit in time of tragedy. And Barca has been busy. With €222 million in their pocket, Barcelona has begun its spending spree. The team made a deal with Guangzhou Evergrande for Paulinho Bezerra, signing the 29-year-old midfielder to a four-year contract, according to The Telegraph. Though Paulinho didn’t really do much to set the English Premier League online when he was with Tottenham, he seemed to find himself in the Chinese league. He scored 25 goals in 95 games for Guangzho. Barca’s hoping he continues to improve and help bolster their roster so they can make a run for La Liga’s title.

“A lot is being said about Paulinho before he’s even got here,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde, 53, said about the latest acquisition, per ESPN FC. “He’s a great player and a very important one for Brazil. He is strong physically and adds a new dimension to the team. He’s a good acquisition. Let’s assess him on his performances here. Let’s judge him then. He is coming here to help us. I think people are reading too much into things.”

For Real Betis, this is a new chance to start anew. Los Verdiblancos finished the 2016-17 season in 15th place. While they avoided relegation, it really wasn’t a season to celebrate. Hopefully, Javi Garcia, 30, can help boost their defense. The Spanish player joins Betis after leaving FC Zenit Saint Petersburg after three-seasons. Will his debut with his new club end on a sour note or will he help Real Betis pull off the upset?

