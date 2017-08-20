Ayesha Curry Flashes Cleavage & Gets Playful With Steph On Romantic Date Night

Ayesha and Steph Curry are always relationship goals, but the date they had on Aug. 20 proved they are off the charts perfect — especially Ayesha! The gorgeous cookbook author wore an cleavage-baring dress while teasing her hubby.

Ayesha Curry, 28, and Steph Curry, 29, just celebrated their six-year anniversary, but from the looks of their most recent romantic date night you’d think they were still in the honeymoon stage. Oh wait, they really never left it! The couple look totally and completely infatuated with each other in the playful pics that Ayesha posted on Aug. 20. The NBA star and his incredibly fit wife were dressed to the nines while celebrating another couple’s love, and found a way to look adorable and super hot all at the same time! Click here to see pics of Ayesha.

“Basically what marriage looks like in two facial expressions 😂😂😂😍,” Ayesha captioned a goofy pic of herself and the Golden State Warriors star. She’s looking up at him, pretending to be confused by his craziness and he is making a shocked face, like he was just caught doing something naughty. Their chemistry is off the charts. She posted a full length shot as well, that gave us a better look at their stunning outfits — not to mention her flashing her amazing cleavage! We love her dress. We love his suit jacket. Picture perfect!

Ayesha is always sharing the couple’s cutest moments with all their fans on social media. She posted a heartwarming message to her hubby on Instagram in honor of their anniversary on July 30. “Happy 6th wedding anniversary my love!” she wrote, along with a photo of the couple with an anniversary cake and a projection of their wedding photo. “I don’t know where the time has gone. It definitely feels like just yesterday, except we have two babies and lack of sleep to show for it! Not to mention a ton of bomb memories. I love you so darn much that there’s not much I can say here because it won’t nearly amount to how I feel.”

