Bambi Benson Reveals Her Thoughts On Lil Scrappy’s ‘Find The Bam’ & What It Would Take To Reconcile

Lil Scrappy has been begging fans to help him reconnect with his ex, Bambi Benson, so what does she think of his romantic gestures? The ‘L&HH’ star spoke with us EXCLUSIVELY and revealed if he has a shot!

Bambi Benson, 31, knows she deserves the best! She and her ex fiancé Lil Scrappy, 33, called it quits months ago, but he’s recently been taking to social media to win back her affections. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star even launched operation “find the Bam” in hopes of locating his former flame and it’s apparently a step in the right direction! “It’s cute, it’s a nice start for him,” Bambi told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. However, he’s not out of the woods yet. “But, he’s going to have to do a whole bunch more. He’s going to have to show a lot more [romantic gestures] going forward.” She would consider taking him back, but only with change and dedication to their relationship, so step it up Lil Scrap!

Lil Scrappy has been begging fans to help him re-connect with Bambi and he’s also putting in work to become the best version of himself. “Been working on my body structure and got a lil mo to go,” he captioned a mirror selfie, showing off his muscle gains and tattoos, “and my thought pattern and with that being said what’s life without work. I thank God for the transformation and wake up. Mind, Body, and soul and it’s still #operationfindthebam.” Bambi and Lil Scrappy reportedly called it quits in May 2017, after getting engaged during season five of L&HH. Even though it looked like things were over between the two, he’s now been opening up about his lingering feelings.

“My #TBT is this woman I really love and miss u in my life,” the Atlanta-based rapper wrote via social media on Aug. 9. “I ain’t gone lie sh*t got real crazy and a mf dipped when it got too heavy. Cause yean never do nothing that f**ked up, real ni**az f**k up too, and I ain’t afraid to say, not saying yean did non that hurt me but never no wack hoe sh*t. Wish u the best my best friend, my ol lady I truly LOVE U #IApologies.” Scrappy even kept looking for his former flame in New Jersey on Aug. 18, so he’s definitely not giving up! Fans just want both of them to be happy, no matter what happens.

