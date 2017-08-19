Andrew Glennon: 5 Things To Know About ‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend

Amber Portwood has a new man in her life! The ‘Teen Mom’ star has found love with Andrew Glennon, a name we haven’t heard much before. Here are 5 things to know about the hunk!

1) Get ready to swoon. The couple fell in love on set, according to E!. A source tells the publication that Andrew Glennon was working on Marriage Boot Camp as a crew member when he first laid eyes on Amber Portwood. “It makes sense Amber and Andrew grew close during filming,” the insider reveals. “Her relationship with Matt [Baier] was in bad shape and when you’re shooting a show like this where there is a lot of heightened emotion, participants bond with the crew.”

2) To keep things professional on set, Andrew didn’t ask out Amber until production was over. They say good things come to those who wait. By no means was this a cheating scandal. Andrew waited until the Teen Mom star was completely done with Matt, and then waited some more until Marriage Boot Camp wrapped. “Nothing happened” on set, the insider adds, “she didn’t cheat.”

3) Now they’re basically inseparable. Obviously these two hit it off right away. “During filming, Andrew noticed Amber before she noticed him,” E!‘s source continues. “He contacted her once filming ended. She and Matt were broken up and she invited him to come visit.” Within just a few weeks, Andrew appeared at her doorstep — and he’s reportedly been there ever since. “It’s been a longer stay than either of them expected.”

4) Andrew was some ties to Hollywood — but he’s not as famous as Amber. His IMDB profile mentions a couple production projects, including movies and short films like Kiss Kiss, The First Date, and Silent Sea. The bearded hunk hails from Malibu, California — a hotspot for many celebrities.

5) He’s not exactly Amber’s go-to type. Yes, technically Andrew and Matt both wear glasses and have dark hair, but that’s about all they have in common. “Andrew is a little bit nerdy” — but that’s what Amber loves most about him! “She sounds very happy [with him].” We hope that Amber and Andrew are the real deal!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Amber and Andrew will last? Share your thoughts below!