Tiny Is Resolved To Completing Divorce But T.I. Isn’t Going To Let Her Go Without A Fight

It’s the end of an era. Tiny is determined to complete her heartbreaking for divorce from T.I., but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s not letting her go without one more fight.

The saying “easy come, easy go” does not describe Tameka “Tiny” Harris and T.I. While she might be ready to let her estranged husband go for good, he’s not backing down…at least not until he gives it one last push. The Xscape singer did some “real soul searching,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “and pretty much admitted to herself that Tip is likely to never be able to be faithful to her and to give her what she needs emotionally. But, now comes the tough part, maintaining her resolve and following through. Because, one thing’s for sure, Tip’s not going to let her go without putting up one more fight.”

Now that Tiny has had some time to herself in the Caribbean and the Dominican Republic, she’s finally able to think straight. “It was a much needed trip after she decided to put the divorce on hold,” our source continues. “It was great for Tiny to get away, have some R&R, and talk things through with her girls — to get a reality check. When Tip’s around it’s impossible for Tiny to think rationally, she gets overwhelmed by emotion, and he’s a master at manipulating her. Her head gets clouded and her heart takes over.”

In our humble opinion, we think Tiny is making the right decision. What good is a relationship if there’s no trust? Miles away from the “Who Can I Run To” singer, the “Live Your Life” rapper was spotted flirting up a storm with a gaggle of strippers at Aces in New York City. From the moment he walked in the door exotic dancers flocked to him and captures his undivided attention. If he’s looking around at the opposite sex, so can Tiny.

