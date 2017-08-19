Taylor Swift Getting Ready To Drop Some ‘Epic’ New Music — She’s Ready For A ‘Reinvention’

Hold onto your hats, everyone — Taylor Swift is getting ready to drop new music! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s totally going to ‘reinvent’ the pop scene.

Taylor Swift, 27, is about to blow us away with brand new music. The tell-tale signs are all there — she’s been incognito for months, her social media accounts have been wiped clean, and, hello, she’s not going to let nemesis Katy Perry walk away with an album full of diss tracks scot-free. It’s time for the “Shake It Off” singer to come out of the shadows. “Taylor really knows how to cause a buzz,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “and she’s got her whole fan base in a spin right now! Yes, she’s getting ready to drop new music, and it’s going to be epic.” Our heads just exploded.

A perfect pop album wouldn’t be complete without some collaborations. Taylor recently joined forced with Zayn Malik in the recording studio to produce “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” for the 50 Shades Of Grey franchise. But now, she’s moving in a more hip-hop direction. “Taylor has been working with Drake and she’s super excited about the genre shift they’ve gone in,” our source continues. “She honestly thinks this is the best music she has ever created, it’s definitely different to her usual style. Taylor’s planning to switch up a whole lot, she’s ready for some serious reinvention and it’s going to get everyone talking.”

Yeah, you can say that again. Fans are totally convinced when the blonde beauty drops her new single, it will totally destroy other pop icons like Justin Bieber. He’s at the top of his game right now with hit songs like “Despacito” and “Friends” — but how long will his reign last? Taylor is coming for crown (again) and we should all expect outstanding things from her in the near future!

