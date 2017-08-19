Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: How ‘Trust & Respect’ Helps Keep Their Bond Strong After Disagreements

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez had their first fight, but don’t worry! HollywoodLife.com hast the EXCLUSIVE on how these two work through their ‘spats’ to remain not just lovers, but best friends.

Really, it was just a matter of time before Selena Gomez, 27, and The Weeknd, 25, had their first big real fight as a couple. It happens to everyone, and the two got into a verbal clash a day after her birthday. While in the past, Selena’s fights with then-boyfriend Justin Bieber, 24, would reportedly cause them to break up, things are different between her and The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye.) While these two – like any other couple – have the “occasional spats,” these fights are “not drama-packed epic blow-outs,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

“Selena and Abel’s relationship is so much more grown-up and healthy, and grounded in respect and trust—they really are best friends as well as girlfriend and boyfriend,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “When they have a disagreement, they talk it out and resolve it straight away. They don’t allow any bad feelings or misunderstandings to linger and fester.” That’s actually really cool to hear. Yes, it’s not revolutionary that open communication and addressing issues in a timely manner helps resolve fights. However, for a couple like Selena and Abel to actually use them is huge and shows maturity.

It seems that both Selena and The Weeknd value this romance too much to allow a single fight to wreck it. “Abel puts a lot of work into their relationship,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “He’s always thinking of ways to spoil Selena, and to let her know he’s thinking of her.” Small gestures like that go a long way, and can help say “I’m sorry” when after a spat. Just saying.

Along with having trust and open communication, a shared hobby can help strengthen a relationship. It turns out that Selena and The Weeknd have a mutual love – for juicing! After the two dropped $2,000 on a new juicer, they’ve become obsessed with the fitness craze. The two of them even “freeze their juices, put them in zip lock [bags] and bring them on the road!” Could a Kale-Mango smoothie, along with talking about your feelings, be the true key to a happy, loving relationship? Well, judging by Selena and Abel, the answer is – yes!

What do you think about Selena and The Weeknd, HollywoodLifers? Do you think they’re meant to be together?