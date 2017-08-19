Keeping it one hundred! Living in (almost) newlywed bliss, engaged couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo flaunted major PDA at a poppin’ pool party in Miami. Get a room!

First comes love, then comes an engagement, then comes a fabulous pool party! Rachel Lindsay, 32, and fiancé Bryan Abasolo, 37, jetted out of LA for the weekend and are currently living their best life in Miami…without Peter Kraus. It seems the lovebirds are spending a little quality time with Bryan’s parents who live in Florida. As seen on The Bachelorette during the hometowns episode, the hunk’s mother was hesitant to hear that her son fell in love with a woman on national television. But Rachel, being the absolute sweetheart that she is, managed to break down her walls and win her over.

While sipping some cocktails in the Sunshine State, the Dallas-native passionately locked lips with Bryan on Aug. 19. She wrapped her arms around his muscular chest and looked more in love than ever. This picture should seriously shut the haters up. We’d be lying if we said we weren’t #TeamPeter in the beginning, but now we’ve really warmed up to Bryan. He obviously makes Rachel extremely happy and hello, have you seen his killer six-pack! The chiseled stud has the sexiest biceps and abs we’ve ever seen.

Now that the brunette beauty has given out her final rose, she’s showing off her man all across the country — and for good reason. Prior to partying in Miami, Rachel and Bryan dropped by her home state of Texas for a romantic engagement bash! They were finally able to celebrate the occasion with their closest friends and family members. If people are still convinced that Rachel has feelings for runner-up Peter, they better wake up! She only has eyes for Bryan and favored him from the beginning.

