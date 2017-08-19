Nicki Minaj Sizzles In Skin-Tight Bondage Suit & Fur Coat In 1st Sneak Peek Pics From ‘Rake It Up’

It’s almost time for the ‘Rake It Up’ music video to drop! Nicki Minaj teased us with a few shots of the amazing outfit she donned for the video and the strappy pink bondage look, complete with furry white coat, is epic!

Nicki Minaj, 34 is too hot to handle in the upcoming “Rake It Up Video” — so luckily, we have a little more time before it drops! On Aug. 18, Nicki took to Instagram to treat her very eager fans to the first sneak peek pics from the video (which was supposed to be released that night) via some shots of her on set in a gorgeous getup. One of the two sexy pics was captioned, “#RakeItUpVideo within 48 hours,” followed by a clapboard emoji. In the pics, the “Anaconda” singer flaunts her famously epic body in a strappy, skin-tight pink bondage suit and a white fur coat that seems to go on for miles. She completed the over the top look with a pair of laced-up, cream-colored thigh-high boots that just scream “extra.” The rapper’s blonde locks were pulled up into a super high ponytail that hung over her shoulder.

The song itself was released in June and fans became obsessed immediately! The track features Nicki and was made in collaboration by Mike WiLL Made-It and Yo Gotti for the album Gotti Made-It. The only other person in the pics from the video is Yo Gotti, though it’s a little hard to tell, seeing as we can’t seem to pull our eyes off Nicki! Meanwhile, Blac Chyna is missing from the pics, however, we already know Rob Kardashian‘s ex is going to show up in the video because she was seen filming it in Miami back in July. Click here to see Chyna and Nicki’s Snapchat fun!

Nicki really seems to be doing her best to get the video out and knows her fans are really, really excited to see it. Yesterday, she responded to a distraught Twitter user about the video’s release by tweeting, “my darlingz, we r trying our best. It should’ve been out today. Trying our hardest for tmrw night. We want it out just as much as u.” We’re lucky we’re getting it at all now, because before that she had tweeted, “We decided to not put the #RakeItUpVideo out anymore so that ppl can stop twerking and start reading. Let’s change our world 1 book @ a time.”

