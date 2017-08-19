‘Game Of Thrones:’ Kit Harington Does His Best Dragon Impression On Set & It’s Hilarious

This definitely belongs on the blooper reel. Taking a quick break on set of ‘Game Of Thrones,’ Kit Harington (AKA Jon Snow) made co-star Emilia Clarke laugh with his hilarious dragon impression.

Father Of Dragons? It seems Jon Snow has taken a liking to Daenerys Targaryem’s winged children (after only petting them ONE time). Not recognized for its comedy relief, Game Of Thrones has too many serious scenes that need to be balanced out with a little laughter on set. Look no further than class clown Kit Harington, 30. The actor made everyone, especially co-star Emilia Clarke, burst out laughing during a quick break on set thanks to his hilarious dragon impression. Watch the hunk flap his “wings” like the majestic creatures below!

All this goofing off really makes us want to hang out with the cast of Game Of Thrones. Everyone seems to cool. Emilia and Kit are spending a lot of time together these days as their respective storylines have FINALLY intertwined. She’s his aunt, remember? If you’re up to date on season 7, you’re probably sensing some sexual chemistry between these two characters, which is actually pretty disgusting since they’re related. But hey, if Jamie and Cersei Lannister can get it on, then shouldn’t everyone should be allowed? The internet is totally divided right now about whether or not Jon and Daenerys will get together by the end of the season.

And speaking of Jon’s oh-so-confusing family tree, there’s a certain Stark who may know who his real parents are. Benjen Stark, Ned Stark’s younger brother, hasn’t been featured much on the show but ALL of his scenes have been incredibly important. Let’s rewind all the way back to season 1 when Jon and Benjen faced each other. “I’m ready to swear your oath,” says the bastard. Benjen replies, “You don’t understand what you’d be giving up. We have no families. None of us will ever father children.” Jon says he doesn’t care about family — but “you might, if you knew what it meant.” DUN DUN DUN.

