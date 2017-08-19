Kailyn Lowry: Why She Won’t Accept Chris Lopez’s ‘Flakey Behavior’ For The Sake Of Their Child

If Chris Lopez wants to be in his son’s life, he needs to step up his game. Kailyn Lowry has tolerated his ‘flakiness’ in the past, but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned she’s over his ‘bullsh*t.’

It’s time for Chris Lopez to make a choice: does he want to help Kailyn Lowry raise their “Baby Lo,” or not? If he’s not going to commit all the way, it might be time to bounce for good, because a source close to Kailyn EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she’s done – officially – with the nonsense. “Kailyn’s relationship with Chris has been like a rollercoaster—full of ups and downs and unexpected turns,” the insider said. “After he showed up for the delivery, and drove them home from the hospital, Kailyn thought there was going to be a good chance he would actually be in his son’s life.”

“He even made the effort to visit a few times, with gifts for the baby. But, just as Kailyn started believing that Chris may actually be committed to being a dad, he bails.” Obviously, this has left Kailyn upset and furious. She’s “feeling all kinds of emotions right now—she’s super disappointed in him, because she really wanted him to be there for his son, and she’s pissed at herself for thinking he would,” according to the insider. It did seem like Chris had a change of heart when he was there for the birth of “Baby Lo,” but he vanished as quickly as he showed up.

That seems to have been the last straw for Kailyn. “At this point she’s sick of Chris’ bullsh*t, and his flakey behavior,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “It’s one thing if he dips in and out of her life, but it’s not OK to do that to a child. Right now she’s one step away from cutting Chris out of her life completely, as she can’t help thinking that having no father is better than having one who constantly upsets, hurts, and bails on his child.”

While it’s sad to think that Kailyn will have to raise her newborn by herself, it’s not like she hasn’t seen this coming. While she was pregnant, she expected to get the “bare minimum” from Chris. There was hope that the moment he laid eyes on his son, he would have a change of heart and become more responsible. That doesn’t seem to be the case, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Kailyn was “pretty much prepared to raise the baby as a single mom.”

What do you think Kailyn should do, HollywoodLifers? Should she cut Chris out completely and raise the baby by herself? Or should she try to keep Chris in “Baby Lo’s” life?