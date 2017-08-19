John Cena ‘Excited’ To Join Nikki Bella In Wedding Planning & Talks ‘Total Bellas’ Season 2

John Cena’s never one to sit on the sidelines, and that includes his wedding planning with Nikki Bella! They’re preparing for their special day as a tag team and he’s thrilled! Cena teased Summer Slam and more!

John Cena, 40, and Nikki Bella, 33, are tag-teaming their way through life together, and that includes their wedding planning. HL caught up with Cena at the launch of his six new Tapout Body Sprays and he was more than happy to chat about his upcoming nuptials, the WWE, and more. It seems like just yesterday Cena proposed to his longtime girlfriend during WrestleMania 33, April 2, 2017, in front of thousands of people. She got the surprise of a lifetime when he got down on one knee with a massive diamond ring from Tiffany’s, which he designed himself! Now the pair are in pre-marital bliss while they plan their nuptials together.

Nikki took to Instagram on July 14 to give fans an update on her dress hunting, and it appeared as though Marchesa was her choice of designer. And, if you thought Cena wasn’t the type to play a part in all aspects of the planning process then you were very wrong. “No, I am,” he admitted about the wedding planning. ” I am and I’m excited about it. It’s not something that I’m just taking for granted,” he gushed. As for any updates on their wedding day? — Well, Cena was keeping the big details under wraps, except for one “big” detail. “I certainly know that I’ll be there [at the wedding],” he laughed, adding, “It is a big part!”

While some newly engaged couples can be superstitious, Cena is on the fence about that one. When we asked if he had any pre-wedding jitters or superstitions of any kind, he said, “I guess I’d have to tell you when we get closer.” However, there is one superstition he has for the big day. “Right now, I just don’t want to see the dress,” he confessed! Well, lucky for him, Nikki only Instagram-ed her potential designer!

Staying on the topic of the Bellas, we had to ask Cena about the upcoming season of Total Bellas, premiering September 6. While fans can expect to see the usual Bella adventures involving their family and romances, there’s brand new milestones that will be explored. Cena teased that we will see a “great look inside the Bella family,” as Brie explores he first pregnancy and Nikki enjoys her engagement. “And, I’m so happy to be a part of that family and hopefully, in the near future, when Nicole and I marry, I’ll be a more intimate part of that family. It’ll be a wonderful ride in their lives.” Cena even gave us all the feels when he gushed over his time with Brie Bella‘s baby girl, Birdie! “She is the cutest thing. She has such a wonderful smile and big ole bright blue eyes!” Awe!

Switch gears a bit, with Summer Slam [available on the WWE Network] just a day away, we had to chat about the big event with Cena, as well as his August 1 match with Nakamura. He said he’s looking forward to being a part of the Summer Slam festivities on August 20, and time will only tell. If you tuned into his match with Nakamura [August 1], then you witnessed Cena handle a shocking loss with nothing but poise and grace. Upon losing the close match, Cena actually took Nakamura’s arm and lifted it to the ceiling, where he applauded him for a job well done. Not everyone handles a defeat the way Cena did, especially being slated as arguably the greatest WWE wrestler to ever enter the ring. And, he explained to us, where that type of attitude comes from.

“Well, [I’ve learned that] I’m never done until I feel I’m done,” he said. “In a very ego-driven business, I think the ability to be humbled is very important.” Cena even advised that it’s OK to be second. In fact, he believes there’s some valuable benefits to being No. 2 in some situations. “I’ve been in some very, very big contests where I tell everybody I’ve been in second place because it sounds a little bit easier. But, I think those moments are important. I think they’re important for long-term growth and long-term development, because if you’re always number one, you don’t necessarily develop. And I’ve been criticized many times over the arc of my career.” And, speaking of humble, Cena’s got his head in the right place no matter how much success comes his way. “I just check into work every day like it’s my first day on the job,” he said, adding, “I absolutely love what I do.”

When we caught up with John he was with his friends at Tapout, where he serves as their new brand ambassador for their six new fragrances — Defy, Victory, Fuel, Focus, Core, and Control. He decided to partner with the sports fragrance brand because he felt as though it was “the right place, right time” for the brand, himself, and the WWE. Tapout’s new fragrances represent “determination, discipline, and motivation,” which he feels as though “many of WWE’s core performers are known for.” Cena, who’s favorite scent in the collection is “Defy,” said that the new body sprays “are a great extension of the success of the Tapout brand and the success of its rebranding campaign.” All in all, “it was a natural fit to define what we kind of stand for at WWE.” The Tapout Body Sprays Collection is now available at Walmart stores.

Be sure to look out for Cena on WWE’s Summer Slam, August 20. And, if you can’t catch the big event, there’s plenty more Cena coming our way! “I have an animated movie, titled Ferdinand coming out in mid-December with Fox and Blue Sky,” he said. “And, I was just lucky enough to get a role in the new Transformers reboot, Bumblebee, that’s going to come out in 2018.”

HollywoodLifers, send us your predictions for Summer Slam!