Is JAY-Z Ready To Make Up With Kanye West? ‘We’ll Have A Real Conversation Soon’

Friends until the end? JAY-Z got real while giving his first interview since the release of his album ‘4:44,’ revealing if he’ll be cool with Kanye West again. Hov is still ticked that Yeezy brought his family in the mix, so will a ‘real conversation’ help fix things?

Jay-Z, 47, wasn’t afraid to speak his mind while appearing on a new episode of the Rap Radar podcast, which is available on TIDAL. The rap legend and mogul spilled all the tea about his epic album 4:44, and even opened up about his heated feud with longtime friend Kanye West, 40. Hov revealed how their feud has nothing to do with Ye’s split from Tidal — at all. “I don’t care about that,” JAY said. “That’s Kanye’s decision. It’s always been his decision. I’ve never held anyone back in my life from doing anything. I wouldn’t do that. Nothing about business. It’s only about that night.” The evening he’s referencing is when Kanye ranted on stage about Jay’s wife Beyonce, 35, during his Nov. 2016 concert. Yeezy also brought up how their kids never hung out at Seattle’s Key Arena in Oct. 2016.

Kanye shocked fans when he opened up about their tense relationship at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, before walking off stage abruptly. Yeezy and Jay haven’t solved it privately yet, but Jay is hopeful for the future. “It requires a real conversation,” he admitted. “We’ll have it soon. I’m sure we’ll have it. You know when you’ve done something. I’m not saying I’m innocent…but it’s a conversation that we’ve got to have.” Fans also assumed Hov’s hot new song “Kill JAY-Z” was inspired by his ongoing feud with Kanye, but he claimed otherwise. “It’s not even about Kanye,” JAY said. “His name is there, because it’s just honest — it’s truthful, what happened, but I’m saying, the whole point is, you got hurt, because this guy was talking about you on the stage, but what really hurt, you can’t bring my kids, my wife into it.”

“I know Kanye knows [he crossed the line], because we’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements, and we’ve had many,” JAY concluded. “That’s what I like about him. He’s honest and open and he’ll say things and he’s wrong a lot of times, but we confront it.” Kanye obviously feels hurt over how much things have changed between them, based on his numerous heartfelt concert rants. Sources also tell us that Yeezy won’t stop feuding with Hov until he fully accepts his wife Kim Kardashian, 36.