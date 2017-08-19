Is Kourtney Kardashian Jealous Over Younes Bendjima’s Friendship With Sofia Richie?

After Younes Bendjima was spotted holding hands with Sofia Richie, was Kourtney Kardashian furious with her bae? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on how the ‘KUWTK’ star feels about his intimate friendship.

For a hot minute, it looked as if Younes Bendjima, 24, was two-timing Kourtney Kardashian, 38. The boxer-turned-model was spotted having a drink with Sofia Richie, 18, at LA Liquid Juice Bar, holding hands before embracing in a tight hug at the end. It turns out that Sofia and Younes have been close friends for a while now, but did this PDA-filled meeting give Kourt reason to feel jealous? It turns out – no! “Kourtney now trusts Younes completely,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

“He’s been nothing but honest and trustworthy,” the insider added, reassuring that all is good between the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her hot new bae. “He’s crazy about her and would never cheat and ruin the relationship. Younes and Sophie are friends but that is it. Kourtney isn’t jealous one bit. Younes was right back at Kourt’s side after he met Sophia.” In fact, Younes is so crazy about Kourt, that’s all he could talk about when he sat down with Sofia, as he gushed over his romance. It seems that despite that initial scare, the love between Younes and Kourt is still strong and steady.

It is a bit odd that Sofia Richie — the young lady at the heart of the 2016 scandal that made Justin Bieber, 23, leave Instagram – was having a quick chat over drinks with the boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, who had a rumored fling with the Biebs. Perhaps the world is smaller than we think? As it is, Kourt and Justin reunited – not at a hotel room at 3 AM but at church! Both Justin and Kourt attended a Hillsong Church service in Hollywood on Aug. 16. They arrived solo and it’s unclear if they interacted together.

While Kourt is cool with Younes meeting up with Sofia, she’d flip out if he hung out with Chloe Bartoli, 27. Kourt’s ex – and the father of her three children – Scott Disick, 34, was caught cuddling and kissing with Chloe, and that’s one person Kourtney never wants to see again. “[She] despises Chloe and has never forgiven her for hooking up with Scott,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Because Sofia and Chloe are “super tight,” Kourt made it perfectly clear to Younes that if he ever hung out with her, the KUWTK star would be super “pissed off.”

