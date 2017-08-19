Heidi Klum Kisses Mysterious Rocker Guy On Lips In Sexy LBD — Where’s Vito Schnabel?

Wait a minute, that’s not Vito Schnabel! Heidi Klum was spotted kissing a man — someone other than her boyfriend — while running errands in LA. In a sexy little black dress, no less.

What’s going on over here? Heidi Klum, 44, had quite the busy Friday afternoon on Aug. 18, running errands around Los Angeles and meeting up with a mystery man (who’s a total Ozzy Osbourne look-a-like by the way). Clearly this guy is not the supermodel’s boyfriend, Vito Schnabel. Before we jump to any conclusions, let’s put our detective skills to work to figure out who this guy is. Heidi checked out a wig shop that day and later stopped by a hair salon, according to the Daily Mail. It was on her way out of the salon that she puckered up with the unidentified rocker dude. Yes, the America’s Got Talent judge technically kissed him on the lips, but it looks strictly platonic. SEE HEIDI KISSING THE MYSTERY MAN HERE.

It’s extremely likely that this long-haired man is either Heidi’s hairdresser or someone who works with wigs. We all know that the German beauty LOVES Halloween, so maybe she’s planning her costume already. Dubbed the Queen Of Halloween, Heidi has showed up to parties dressed as Jessica Rabbit, an old lady, forbidden fruit, the goddess Kali, and even a freakin’ CROW. She’s done it all! Seriously, sometimes we can’t even recognize her with her signature blonde hair and mile-long legs all covered up underneath makeup, prosthetics, feathers, and fake body hair.

Heidi used to dress up with Seal every year when they were married, but it seems Vito isn’t as into the holiday. There were rumors that the couple had split following pictures of the art dealer kissing a mystery brunette in the back of a car. “The claims that have been made are a misinterpretation of an entirely innocent situation,” he said in a statement to People. Heidi must have known it was an innocent kiss, since she was photographed showering with Vito the next week. Breakup schmakeup.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Heidi’s kiss with the mystery man? Should Vito be worried?