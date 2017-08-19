Jake Paul’s GF Erika Costell Defends Him Against Abuse Allegations: He Never Harmed Me

Erika Costell to the rescue! Jake Paul’s girlfriend defended her man amid shocking abuse allegations, tweeting that the YouTuber has ‘never harmed’ her and is not an ‘aggressive’ person.

Jake Paul, 20, is having a pretty awful week. On top of losing thousands of YouTube subscribers, the famous vlogger has now found himself in the middle of an abuse scandal. Ex-girlfriend Alissa Violet claims he assaulted her when they were dating, but current beau Erika Costell has never seen that side of him…or anything even close. “I want to clear the air here,” she began on Twitter on Aug. 19, “Jake has never harmed me in any shape or form…but let’s not take away from the importance of what’s going on. Aggression toward anyone under any circumstance (including myself) in unacceptable. We should focus on this issue at hand, not the drama surrounding it.” Amen, sister!

Even though we whole-heartedly agree with Erika’s statement, would Alissa really lie about such a nasty thing? “Yeah, so um, Jake Paul, you guys know that I used to live with him for two years. I’ve known him for like three or four years,” she confessed in a candid YouTube video that left everyone’s jaws on the floor. “You know we’ve been through a lot of shit. And honestly, he did assault me a few times.” Those are some strong accusations. The blonde beauty also claims that Jake spit in her face and on the ground she walked on.

OK, but this is where Alissa’s story gets really twisted. In her video, she mentions that Jake allegedly did the same thing to a current member of his team. Yes, you guessed it, Erika! Alissa claims Erika complained about the hunk’s behavior to her many times in the past, but has now flipped the script as she defended him. Hopefully we get to the bottom of this and find out who’s telling the truth — ASAP!

