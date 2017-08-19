Elizabeth Hurley’s Hottest Summer Ever: See Her Smoldering Bikini-Clad Pics & Try Not To Drool

All hail Elizabeth Hurley! ‘The Royals’ star has been slaying the season, cranking up the heat by posing in some of the summer’s sexiest bikinis. It’s time to break out in a sweat while looking at some of Liz’s hottest pics.

If there’s any reason to hope that summer lasts forever (or at least, for a few extra weeks) it’s because Elizabeth Hurley has made it one of the hottest seasons on record. The 52-year-old star of Gossip Girl, Bedazzled and The Royals has left fans stunned with her phenomenal figure, posing in one bikini after another. Liz has lit up her Instagram account by modeling the latest fashions of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach fashion line, posing in skimpy bikinis and sizzling swimsuits. Hey, who better to show off the line than Liz herself?

Liz showed off an “English Summer” look on Aug. 5, posing in a dandelion-yellow bikini. “Sun before the storm,” she captioned the steamy shot. Judging by the comments, there were plenty of people willing to be caught in the rain with Liz. If that look didn’t make someone break out in a sweat, the paisley bikini she wore on July 29 certainly left people hot and wet. She definitely made a splash while posing on a picturesque beach, taking the crown as Queen of summer.

She even made Yoga look even hotter. She wore a pink string two-piece while “s-t-r-e-t-c-h-i-n-g,” showing that she is quite flexible. When she raised her leg high in the air in the July 8 picture, you could hear jaws dropping around the world. Even when she was mostly covered up, wearing a black bikini under a gypsy tunic, she was still unbelievably sexy!

“I take a lot of Instagrams and stuff in my beachwares because I have a beachware company,” Elizabeth told E! News in 2016. “So I’m always promoting my own products. That’s probably the major reason why I prance around in a bikini, at my age, on the beach where I probably should be in a long, ankle-length caftan.” Uh, there are probably thousands of people who would disagree with that last statement. While speaking about her Instagram, she also revealed how she keeps her bikini body.

“I like women to feel very confident in how they look and to accept that every size can be beautiful,” she says. “But I still think it’s important to be in shape. It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise. I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active.” It’s safe to say that Liz’s bikini pictures have definitely made many fans’ hearts race. Hot!

Check out the rest of the pics, HollywoodLifers. Which one is your favorite?