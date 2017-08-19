Civil Rights Activist & Comedian Dick Gregory Dead At 94

This is heartbreaking! Dick Gregory passed away at 94 on Aug. 19. As the news spreads throughout Hollywood, famous comedians like Jim Gaffigan have flocked to Twitter to mourn the activist.

Hearts are breaking all across the world. Dick Gregory was many things to many people — a comedian, an American civil rights activist, a writer, a conspiracy theorist, the list goes on. But if there’s one thing he accomplished across the board, it was making his fans laugh until tears fell out of their eyes. The talented legend tragically passed away on Aug. 19 at the age of 94, according to Deadline. He was reportedly hospitalized earlier this month but was making big strides in his health. That is, until, he had to be recommitted to the facility on Aug. 12.

His son Christian Gregory shared the awful news o. Facebook. “My father, Dick Gregory remains hospitalized with a serious but stable medical condition,” he wrote. “His prognosis is excellent and he should be released within the next few days. When it comes to sickness and disease one’s age is highly significant. There is no such thing as a ‘simple’ condition.” Actors, singers, and comedians alike are all in mourning and have shared some kind words on Twitter. Comedian Jim Gaffigan wrote, “RIP Dick Gregory. Great Comedian. Great American.” Nick Swardon tweeted, “Rest In Peace to a legend and icon Dick Gregory. Respect, sir. John Legend, Alyssa Milano, and more stars also shared touching messages — see below.

For those unfamiliar to Dick’s work, he appeared in movies like Children Of The Struggle, Sweet Love, Bitter, and The Hot Chick with Rob Schneider. Yes, you read that correctly. He played the bathroom attendant! Dick’s television projects include Reno 911 and Wonder Showzen. His career as a comic began while serving in the military in the 1950’s. Eventually he found his way into nightclubs and comedy clubs, which launched him up the ladder of success. Hugh Hefner loved his routine so much that he hired him to work at the Chicago Playboy Club!

Rest In Peace to a legend and icon Dick Gregory. Respect, sir. 🙏 — Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) August 20, 2017

RIP Dick Gregory. Great comedian. Great American. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 20, 2017

RIP Dick Gregory. Thank you for speaking your truth & fighting for justice. An absolute legend. It was an honor interviewing you in 2013. pic.twitter.com/3vM5JMwbJS — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) August 20, 2017

RIP Dick Gregory, one of the bravest, most unapologetic comedians in history. May we all live a life as interesting and principled as he. pic.twitter.com/Gm6h340PUw — Neal Brennan (@nealbrennan) August 20, 2017

Rest In Peace, Dick Gregory. My condolences to all that loved him. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 20, 2017

Dick Gregory lived an amazing, revolutionary life. A groundbreaker in comedy and a voice for justice. RIP — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 20, 2017

