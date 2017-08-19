Emily Ratajkowski & More Stars Show Off Their Bare Booties On The Gram — Sizzling Pics

Sun’s out, buns out! Celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez just can’t put their booties away these days, flaunting their curvaceous backsides on Instagram.

Technically summer is winding down, but these celebrities are keeping it HOT. We’re really going to miss bikini season, complete with sandy beaches, salt water hair, sun-kissed skin, and pool-side pina coladas. Luckily, we can continue to live vicariously through hot Hollywood starlets like Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lopez, and more! Their Instagram accounts are packed up sizzling pictures that leave very little to the imagination. This time, we’re talking about BARE BOOTIES. These incredibly cheeky (literally) poses will have you reaching for your swimsuit faster than you can say AUTUMN.

It wouldn’t be a complete bare butt cheeks package without mentioning the most bootylicious family around — the Kardashians. And the Jenners too. We can’t even count the number of times that Kourtney, Khloe, Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner have flaunted her backsides in skimpy swimwear. What the hell are they going to do once winter rolls around? Even in a place like Southern California the temperatures drop like crazy. It’s no coincidence that every sister has a man in her life — these anacondas don’t want none unless you got buns, hun.

Moving onto our other favorite celebrities, the list of bare butt advocates never runs dry. There’s Nicki Minaj, Elle Macpherson, Bella Hadid, Ariel Winter — and that’s just the women. Boston Celtics hunk Isaiah Thomas is the latest MALE celebrity to strip off his pants on the cover of a magazine. The basketballer flexed his buns for the ESPN Body Issue in late June. And can we just say, YUUUUUUUMY.

HollywoodLifers, which bare butt picture is your favorite? Comment below!