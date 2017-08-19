Khloe Kardashian & 9 More Stars Showing Major Skin In Sheer Bodysuits

Bodysuits are all the rage! Celebs like Khloe Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and more are constantly rocking the bodysuits that leave very little to the imagination. Take a look!

You can’t deny that Kim Kardashian is one of the queens of sheer bodysuits. The gorgeous KUWTK star loves to step out and slay this sexy trend time and time again. Kim showed off her voluptuous figure in a sparkling sheer bodysuit Aug. 14 on Snapchat. Every single inch of Kim sparkled and shined. Her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, also loves to wear a sheer bodysuits to flaunt her incredible body. Khloe modeled a sheer Good American bodysuit on Instagram, and we still can’t get over how sexy Khloe looked. Her body is D-Y-N-A-M-I-T-E! The bodysuit also showed that Khloe was totally braless. The see-through bodysuit was one of Khloe’s sexiest nearly naked looks yet. Khloe’s hot BF Tristan Thompson had to be drooling over this outfit!

The newly single Mel B wowed at the first America’s Got Talent live show on Aug. 15 in a sheer bodysuit. She spiced up the red carpet when she revealed the full outfit that was completely see-through and was adorned with blue, green, and silver rhinestones. All eyes were on Mel B and her sheer bodysuit that day. Oh, did we mention the Spice Girls singer looked amazing! Being single is a good look for you, Mel B!

During her Las Vegas residency, Jennifer Lopez slayed in a number of sexy outfits during her exciting concerts, including sheer bodysuits. She’s proven that there’s no look she can’t rock. Other celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears, Kylie Jenner, and more have also dominate the sheer bodysuit trend. Take a look at all the celebrities wearing sheer bodysuits in our gallery now!

