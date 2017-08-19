Carmelo Anthony Going Crazy Over La La’s Scorching Hot Revenge Body: She’s ‘Got Him Sweating’

La La Anthony has one question for Carmelo Anthony: ‘Miss me?’ Every time she flaunts her sexy figure, it causes him to ‘sweat,’ and as HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned, that’s exactly what she wants!

While the signs hint that La La Anthony, 38, and Carmelo Anthony, 33, will someday get back together, the Think Like A Man actress is having the time of her life teasing Melo with her smoking hot revenge body. La La continues to post sizzling snaps of her sexy self on social media, which she knows drives her husband wild. “She’s keeping him on his toes and her badass body is certainly helping,” a source close to La La EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “It’s got him sweating her non-stop and it’s made her feel stronger than ever. She’s feeling so in control and she’s loving it.”

Well, mission accomplished. Melo has been going gaga over La La online ever since they split up. The New York Knicks star gushed all over La La on her birthday, saying that she was more “beautiful now” than ever before. He also drops random bits of love to her, posting hot pictures of his wife where he continues to call her his “world.” It’s not hard to imagine that every time Melo sees La La’s body, he starts to “sweat” over how hot she is – and feels devastated that he caused the rift between them.

Though, there’s hope that these two might get back together. “Listen, we’re good. We’re figuring it out,” La La said about her and Melo while speaking with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club in July 2017, per E! News. “Right now, Melo is figuring out the Knicks and basketball and where the next couple months of his life is going to be, and I want to support him through that.” Though La La continues to support her hubby, her main priority is not his career, but her son, Kiyan Anthony, 10.

“The problems in her marriage have been very painful but she’s chosen to rise above it for the sake of her son,” the La La insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “Keeping life as normal as possible for him is her number one priority. He’s the main reason she doesn’t want to go through with this divorce, that and the fact that she’s still fully in love with Carmelo, mistakes and all. But that doesn’t mean she’s going to be a doormat.” Well, if she keeps lighting up Instagram with pictures that make Melo flip, he might realize what he’s missing and the two can get to a place where they both are happy.

