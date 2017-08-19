Carly Waddell & Evan Bass: See Their Adorable Family Gender Reveal

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are having a BABY! Duh, that’s old news. But did you know that the ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ couple announced its gender on Aug. 19?! Are they having a boy or girl?

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a BABY. Carly Waddell, 31, announced earlier this month that she’s expecting her first child, only two months after marrying Evan Bass, 34, on national television. The couple, who met on Bachelor In Paradise, exchanged “I dos” on season 4 of the franchise surrounding by friends and family in Mexico. Moving right along, Carly broke the news of her pregnancy via Instagram, sharing a photo of her new husband rubbing her bully. “SECRET IS OUT GUYS!!!! Evan and I are SO EXCITED to announce we are HAVING A BABY!!!” the brunette beauty gushed. “What a beautiful, wonderful, wild year it has been.”

Sooooo are you ready to hear the results of Carly’s sonogram? Drum roll please….she’s having a baby GIRL! “This is our professional Gender Reveal photo,” she posted on Instagram on Aug. 19. “IT’S A GIRL!!! I’m not the only girl anymore! Woo Hoo!!!!” Even without the caption, fans might have guessed that she was expecting a girl based on all the pink props. Her family members held up fuchsia hearts, streamers, and different kinds of celebratory decorations. See the big reveal below!

We seriously couldn’t be happier for Carly and Evan. Their road to happily ever after wasn’t always a straight line, as they both admitted before tying the knot on Bachelor In Paradise. Evan was alwaysssss crushing on Carly, but at one point she told him that she just wanted to be friends. Ouch! It wasn’t until Evan FAKED HIS OWN DEATH that Carly realized she had true feelings for him. A little unconventional, but hey, it worked.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Evan and Carly will name their baby girl?