Sun’s out, buns out! Celebs have been slipping into the hottest swimsuits this year, including Tiny Harris and Bernice Burgos. T.I.’s gorgeous love interests continue to set the bar higher with their sizzling two-piece pics, but who slayed the bikini game?

With the summer months coming to an end, stars are taking it as an opportunity to share the hottest bikini-clad photos ever! Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, last treated fans to a smoldering pic of herself in a sexy swimsuit on Aug. 16, posing with her booty towards the camera as she relaxed by the jacuzzi. Fans were dying to know if she was tempting her estranged hubby T.I., 36, by showing off her back tattoo! Either way, she looks fab. But of course, she’s not the only hottie showing off major skin who was romantically linked to the “Whatever You Like” rapper. Bernice Burgos, 37, has also been sharing a plethora of sizzling pics in tiny two-pieces, garnering all sorts of attention! See pics of Bernice and Tiny in bikinis, here.

Bernice has been turning up the heat with her gorgeous pics, even using her social media account as a source to promote body-positivity on Aug. 12. “A little stretch marks is okay…no more sun for me,” she wrote, along with a chocolate bar emoji. The Instagram model puts in serious work for her insanely toned body, so we don’t blame her for showing it off as much as possible! Bernice loves to document her rigorous workouts with her physical trainer, doing reps, low squats, weight lifting, cardio and more. She also upped the bar by sharing a jaw-dropping photo of herself in Barbados from years ago, rocking a colorful bejeweled bikini for the Crop Over Festival!

It looks like things fizzled out between Bernice and T.I., but it’s hard to say the same for Tiny! She and T.I. have been reigniting romance rumors with their PDA and romantic trip to St. Lucia for her birthday. No matter what happens, the Xscape singer isn’t letting anything dull her shine, since she’s focused on staying fit and happy. Tiny’s been exercising with her own trainer and these bikini pics prove all her hard work is paying off — big time!

