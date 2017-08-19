Bella Thorne Shows Off Insane Cleavage In Tiny Bikini While Dancing To Blackbear’s Music

Bella Thorne went to alleged BF Blackbear’s performance at Hot 100 Fest on Aug. 19 and looked GOOD! The starlet was shaking her amazing cleavage and washboard abs to her beau’s beats in a teeny bikini!

Bella Thorne, 19, has got abs, y’all! If you didn’t know, she was happy to show you with the help of a little green paint at this year’s Hot 100 Fest on Aug. 19 — a day she happily attended so she could see her rumored new boyfriend Blackbear, 26, perform! The sexy Famous in Love star shared her trip to the musical festival in Jones Beach, New York with all her Instagram followers via her IG story. It’s an amazing show, mainly because of how creative Bella got with her look! Click here to see pics of Bella and Blackbear.

Bella wore a blue and white plaid bikini, mesh white leggings, and a few small chains and a pendant around her neck. Her pink hair was parted and braided into to adorable pigtails. Now this is a festival look, right? Not quite! Bella added one final touch — green paint. The Disney Channel alum outlined her rockin’ washboard torso and it definitely drew the eye to one of her most stunning features!

Though Bella’s outfit was definitely a big part of the day (duh!) she didn’t just stand around looking pretty! Bella continued to share videos of herself, first twerking to Gucci Mane and Drake‘s song “Both,” then dancing up on a platform while her yummy boyfriend was rocking out, and then a video of her with a huge crowd of fans cheering. Hey, if we were there we would want to get in on some Bella action too!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s amazing look at Hot 100 Fest? Do you love the green paint? What about her bikini? Let us know below!