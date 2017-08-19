Lil Scrappy & Bambi: She’d Loves Getting Revenge On Ex By Making Him Beg For Her To Come Back

Not even Lil Scrappy getting a new body is enough for Bambi Benson to take him back. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the former ‘L&HH’ star loves watching his desperation to win her affections.

Lil Scrappy may have a brand new hot body, but he still doesn’t have former fiancee Bambi Benson back. The 33-year-old did her wrong when he dumped her to run back to baby mama Erica Dixon and now that he’s changed his mind and wants the 31-year-old back, she’s having none of it! “Bambi has zero sympathy for Scrap and doesn’t care what he does to try and get her back. She is not going backwards, he’s disrespected her one too many times,” a Bambi source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Former Love & Hip Hop star Bambi is getting a sweet little kick out of watching him plead for her affections . “She does enjoy hearing him beg though, she won’t even deny that. She could have blocked him a long time ago but instead she went and got a new phone. Everyone but Scrap has the new number. Eventually she’ll cancel the number, but she’s still enjoying this little bit of revenge. It’s satisfying to see him finally wake up and regret it. But it’s way too late to get her back,” our source adds. Click here for Scrap and Bambi in better times

This wouldn’t be the first time that Bambi changed her numbers so that Scrap would stop bothering her. Back on June 15, she posted one of Scrap’s long texts where he promised he was a new man and that he’d “do whatever for us to be back together.” She clapped back. “Lord knows I’ve completely removed myself from all the drama that surrounds this guy and his situations. I got tired of waking up and going to sleep [to] these bulls–t messages so I blocked him AGAIN.”

“I don’t know why I’m being tried, all I’ve done is move on and mind my business. I even told him to keep the money he owes me but every time I look up he’s going out of his way to get my attention. I honestly, truly am good. It’s ok to leave a situation on decent terms but this dude wants to play games like a hurt female instead of really trying to get better. Don’t play with me cuh…just a lil warning shot. If you gon say my name say it right,” she added. You go girl! Two months later and she’s still standing her ground.

