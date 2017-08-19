Ariel Winter’s 8 Sexiest Crop Top Ensembles That Prove She’s The Queen Of Summer

Summer is TOTALLY Ariel Winter’s season! The 19-year-old has proven she’s not afraid to show skin, which means she wears crop tops quite often. Check out eight times she’s rocked the trend like a pro!

Ariel Winter, 19, has been criticized for her sexy style, but she’s refused to let the body-shamers get to her! Instead, she’s continued to wear clothes that make her feel comfortable, and this summer, that means she’s often seen showing her stomach in a crop top. Whether it’s in a sexy Instagram selfie or in a photo shot by the paparazzi, we’ve seen Ariel in a number of skin-baring ensembles lately, and we’re totally here for it! Unfortunately, she’s received a lot of hate on social media, with Internet bullies calling her out for wearing clothes that are “too small” for her. Well, luckily, she’s an expert at defending herself, and recently fired back in the best way.

“It’s SUMMER. Get over it,” she tweeted on July 14. “It’s hot, I’m obviously going to wear minimal clothes. I’m not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone. Also, I’m not “squeezing” into anything. My shorts fit me and everything I’m doing is just fine.” Amen, girl! How is it anyone else’s place to say what the Modern Family star should and shouldn’t wear?! She’s also previously called out online bullies and urged them to “stop the hate.” To further stand by her words, Ariel has continued to wear what she wants and done so with the utmost confidence!

We’ve rounded up some of Ariel’s best crop top outfits in the gallery above for you to check out. Click through to see her sexy looks in cut-off tanks, sheer shirts and

