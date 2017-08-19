Are Peter Gunz & Amina Buddafly Back Together? See Pic That Has Rumors Swirling

‘Love & Hip Hop’s Peter Gunz and Amina Buddafly might be back on — for real this time! Amid news that Tara Wallace is with someone new, Peter went LIVE on IG and guess who was on the other end of the camera? Amina! See a grab from the video here!

Okay, here’s the deal, Amina Buddafly, 34, and Peter Gunz, 48, may be back together! Amina and Peter reportedly took one last shot at saving their marriage by going on the show Marriage Boot Camp together (a season that has yet to air), according to Media Take Out. The couple may have actually left victorious, seeing as the Love & Hip Hop star took to Instagram LIVE recently to share a video of him chillin’ at home with Amina. My, oh, my! Below, you can see a grab from the video, which was shot by Peter and shows his wife relaxing while looking at her phone. Fans flipped when they saw it go up. But not everyone was thrilled with the new development. (We’re looking at you Tara Wallace, 34, fans!) Click here to see pics of Love & Hip Hop: New York.

The show was reportedly filmed at a time when Peter was with Amina in California and told fans he couldn’t post anything because he didn’t have access to his phone, according to social media gossip, TeaTENDERS LLC. Tara also showed up in Cali around that time, which resulted in some social media drama. Amina and Peter’s round on Marriage Boot Camp would also explain his social media flirtation with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 25, who was revealed to be one of the season’s cast members, along with her ex-hubby Javi Marroquin, 24.

Though at the end of filming Peter left Amina for Tara and their children, a picture is worth a thousand words and right now this pic Peter snapped of Amina is speaking volumes! Fans are dying to know if these two are back together, since their love triangle is one of the hottest topics on Love & Hip Hop: New York. And now that an insider has revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Tara is involved with someone else, the stars could be aligning for Peter and Amina! Let’s hope we find out what the status of this relationship is soon, otherwise we’re gonna have to wait until Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars season 9 airs on WE tv in October!

