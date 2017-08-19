Anna Faris ’Still Coming To Terms’ With Chris Pratt Split — She Thought They’d ‘Be Together Forever’

Everyone though Anna Faris and Chris Pratt would last forever — including Anna! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY she’s hurting because she believed she’d always be with Chris!

The gorgeous and hysterical Anna Faris, 40, had what appeared to be a fairy tale marriage to the hunky and hilarious superstar Chris Pratt, 38. But not every story has a happy ending. Anna and Chris announced their decision to split after eight years of marriage on Aug. 6, via social media and since then the public has been in mourning. But the feelings that matter most are the couple’s and their young son Jack, 4 — and the Mom star isn’t doing so well. A source close to the actress told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Anna really thought her and Chris’ love would stand the test of time and she is not over their relationship yet.

“Anna is still coming to terms with the split, and trying to adjust to the idea of a future without Chris,” the source said. “She really thought they would be together forever, and it’s heartbreaking for Anna to give up on their marriage, but it got so bad that it was the only option she felt she had. The more famous Chris became, the less Anna felt she knew him, and the more time he spent away the more they grew apart.” Click to see pics of Chris and Anna’s relationship through the years.

But Anna isn’t the only one struggling with the end of their marriage, as Chris hasn’t been able to bring himself to move out of their family home yet. “Chris is dragging his feet with moving out of the house, he is in no hurry,” another insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has a lot of sentimental attachment to the home and the thought of packing his stuff to leave is too painful for him to do right now.”

